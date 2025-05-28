Gregor Poynton MP receives UK Government response on Selms Muir Hydrogen Project backing

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, has received a positive response from the Government following his letter backing the Selms Muir Hydrogen Project for selection in the Second Hydrogen Allocation Round (HAR2)

In a response dated 16 May 2025, Sarah Jones MP, Minister of State for Industry at the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, thanked Mr. Poynton for writing in support of the project and confirmed the Government's continued engagement during the next stage of the HAR2 process.

The Minister outlined that HAR2 is a highly competitive round, with 87 initial applications competing for support, of which only 27 projects across England, Scotland and Wales have been shortlisted. The selection process has focused on project deliverability, portfolio diversity and value-for-money factors, with particular consideration given to cost, scale, location and supply to hard-to-abate sectors.

Commenting on the Government's response, Gregor Poynton MP said: "I'm pleased to receive this positive response from Minister Sarah Jones MP regarding the Selms Muir Hydrogen Project. While the competition is fierce with 87 applications for just 27 shortlisted projects, I'm continuing to make the case to Ministers for this tremendous local project.

Gregor Poynton MP is backing UK Government investment in the Livingston constituency.

"The Selms Muir project represents exactly the kind of innovative, green technology investment that West Lothian needs. With its potential to produce six tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen daily and support decarbonisation across West Lothian's transport and industry sectors, this project could bring significant jobs and investment to our constituency.

"I welcome the Government's recognition of hydrogen's key role in delivering our Clean Energy Superpower mission and net zero commitments. I'll continue advocating strongly for Selms Muir throughout the process, as I believe this project demonstrates the deliverability, value for money, and strategic importance that the Government is looking for."

The Selms Muir Hydrogen Project, a partnership between hydrogen developer Hygen and renewable energy leader European Energy, will deliver a 20MW electrolyser hub co-located with the Selms Muir Solar Farm. The project has the potential to power buses, construction equipment, and heavy vehicles across West Lothian, supporting the UK's ambitious goal of 10GW of low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030.

The project is now undergoing the due diligence and cost assessment phase, where projects must continue to demonstrate deliverability, affordability, and value for money throughout the process.