Gregor Poynton MP urges Scottish Government to take decisive action to protect jobs at Alexander Dennis

Gregor Poynton, Member of Parliament for the Livingston constituency, has today written to the First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, and the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Fiona Hyslop, urging them to take immediate and decisive action to safeguard the future of bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis and the livelihoods of its workers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Poynton joins Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar and the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, in challenging the Scottish Government over its handling of the crisis facing this major employer. The move follows the announcement that Alexander Dennis, based in Falkirk, intends to shift manufacturing operations to England—placing hundreds of skilled Scottish jobs at risk.

In recent years, Alexander Dennis has played a critical role in delivering low- and zero-emission buses for public transport networks across the UK. The company has supplied over 160 vehicles for Greater Manchester’s Bee Network, while the Scottish Government has placed an order for just 44 buses out of a potential 252 under its own zero-emission bus scheme. The majority of these government-funded orders have instead been awarded to manufacturers based outside Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his letter to the First Minister and Cabinet Secretary, Mr Poynton stated: “Alexander Dennis is one of the most significant and reputable employers within the Central Belt, and the potential loss of these highly skilled jobs would have a profound impact on local communities, including many constituents within the Livingston constituency.

Lothian Bus

“The transport industry is a cornerstone of our economy and an essential service in the daily lives of people across Scotland. Supporting a Scottish-based manufacturer of low-emission and zero-emission buses aligns not only with economic priorities but also with our shared goals around sustainability, skills retention, and fair work.

“Beyond the immediate impact on jobs, we must also consider the wider ramifications for Scotland’s industrial future. The loss of another major employer represents a setback for our national economy and undermines the skills and experience we have worked so hard to foster. It is vital that a comprehensive strategy is put in place to support the workforce, safeguard jobs, and prevent further industrial decline.”

Mr Poynton emphasised the far-reaching implications of further industrial decline for communities across the Central Belt, particularly in Livingston, where many constituents live within commuting distance of the Falkirk-based company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting further, Mr Poynton said: “We must act swiftly and decisively to support Alexander Dennis and secure the future of bus manufacturing in Scotland.

Gregor Poynton MP at Lothian Buses

“It is astounding that a company so clearly aligned with the Scottish Government’s policies on net zero, green jobs, and sustainable transport is not being prioritised in public procurement. Instead, contracts are being awarded to firms based outside of Scotland, risking the future of our own workforce.

“I will continue to work with my colleagues across Scottish Labour to apply pressure on the Scottish Government to act urgently. We must do all we can to protect the jobs, livelihoods, and financial security of workers in Livingston, Falkirk, and across Scotland.”

The letter and Mr Poynton’s call to action come at a time of growing concern over job losses and industrial decline across Scotland, particularly following the recent announcement of the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery. With another major employer at risk, the need for a coherent, jobs-first industrial strategy has never been more pressing.