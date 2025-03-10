Gregor Poynton MP wants everyone to make clubs like Fauldhouse United their second team this season

Teamwork is everything in football and Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston Constituency is urging people across West Lothian to play their part in backing local side Fauldhouse United in their latest venture – a Football Boot Bank.

The price of everything is creeping up at the moment, and that can mean difficult choices for families, with many having to forego certain luxuries. In some cases that can mean shelving sporting aspirations with the costs of expensive equipment proving just too much to carry.

Fauldhouse United don’t want would-be local footballers to give up on their dreams though, or for people to see their health suffer, and have recently setup the Bank to make sure those who want to play the game, can, without worrying about the cost of kit.

The East of Scotland League side are asking for donations of boots of all sizes, for boys, girls, men and women, and the MP for the Livingston Constituency was only too happy to make a contribution.

Steven Sharp, Fauldhouse United Director of Football accepts a boot donation from Gregor Poynton MP.

Commenting Gregor Poynton MP said: “When I heard Fauldhouse United were looking for help I feared they wanted me to pull on the boots again, which might have been a challenge! So I was relieved when I realised they were just hoping I could donate some footwear instead! I love this idea – it shows a real sense of community and is exactly why local clubs like this one are so important. They do so much more than put on 90 minutes of football on a Saturday.

“The cost-of-living crisis shouldn’t be a barrier to kids chasing their dreams of being the next Andy Robertson or Erin Cuthbert or to mums and dads staying fit, so this project is really important. I was more than happy to make a donation to it and I really hope others in the local area, or beyond do likewise if they feel they can afford it, or have some old boots going spare. The Labour Government are working hard to get the economy back on its feet to help families on a bigger scale, but community initiatives like this are a great support locally while we do that.”

Fauldhouse United Director of Football, Steven Sharp: “At Fauldhouse United, we believe football should be inclusive for all, no matter your background or financial situation. That’s why we set up the Football Boot Bank—to help ease the financial burden on families and individuals to ensure that cost is never a barrier to playing the game we all love.

Our Club and Football is much more than just what happens on the park. It brings people together, builds friendships, and can strengthen communities. That’s why we want to do everything we can to support our community and make sure no one is left behind.

We are incredibly grateful to Gregor Poynton MP for his generous donation to the Fauldhouse United Football Boot Bank. His support will make a real difference to local players, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the game without worrying about the cost of boots. It’s been fantastic to see people giving back to the community and helping to support grassroots football. We really appreciate the kindness, generosity and support.”

To request or donate a pair of boots people can contact the club’s Facebook page or email [email protected]