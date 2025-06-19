Gregor Poynton MP welcomes Labour’s Transformative Infrastructure Strategy – warns SNP failures risk holding Scotland back

The Livingston constituency MP Gregor Poynton has welcomed the UK Labour Government’s new £725 billion Infrastructure Strategy – a bold, long-term plan to renew Britain’s infrastructure, drive economic growth and deliver for working people across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement, made today by the Chancellor and Chief Secretary to the Treasury, outlines a 10-year strategic approach to tackling the UK’s growing maintenance backlog and delivering new investment in vital national infrastructure. The strategy includes:

- 1.5 million new homes this Parliament

- A decade-long Affordable Homes Programme

Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston Constituency

- Backing from the new National Housing Bank

- Faster digital connectivity through Project Gigabit

- Planning reform and the creation of a new National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This approach prioritises long-term value for money, boosts British supply chains, attracts inward investment, and creates high-quality jobs. It sets a new standard for how infrastructure is funded and delivered, supporting stronger public services and more connected communities.

However, Mr Poynton warned that people in the Livingston constituency and across Scotland risk missing out on the full benefits of this ambitious plan - due to the failures of the SNP Scottish Government, which holds responsibility for infrastructure in Scotland.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Poynton said: “Sadly, for my constituents in Scotland, infrastructure policy and delivery is in the hands of the failing SNP Government.

A government that can't dual a road; they can't build a ferry. And in West Lothian, we're in the grips of a housing emergency and they're not building the homes that we need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So can the Minister agree with me that there's much this SNP Scottish Government can learn from the UK Government in getting the country building again?”

In response, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones MP said: “I agree very much with my Honourable Friend.

And next week, I'll be meeting with Finance Ministers from the devolved governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

We’ll be presenting today’s update to our infrastructure strategy and inviting them to partner with us wherever possible to deliver for people and communities across the whole of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But based on the track record of the SNP Government, I'm afraid I don't have a huge amount of confidence.”

Following the exchange, Mr Poynton doubled down on his support for the UK Labour Government’s plans and his criticism of the SNP’s failings:

“This Infrastructure Strategy is about investing in Britain’s renewal – to improve lives, enhance public services, and create the conditions for sustainable growth.

“It’s deeply frustrating that while the UK Labour Government is delivering at the UK level, my constituents across the Livingston constituency are being let down by an SNP Government that has repeatedly failed on infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They can’t build ferries, they haven’t dualled key roads, and they’re falling woefully short on tackling the housing crisis.

“I sincerely hope the SNP Government engages constructively with Darren Jones and other officials, and takes on board the lessons needed to get Scotland building again and finally deliver the infrastructure we so badly need.”