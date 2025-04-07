Gregor Poynton MP welcomes selection of Scottish Labour candidates for Almond Valley and Bathgate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gregor Poynton MP has welcomed the selection of Jordan Stokoe and Jenny Young as Scottish Labour’s candidates for Almond Valley and Bathgate in the upcoming Scottish Parliament elections in May 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Poynton praised both candidates as “fresh, committed voices” who will bring energy and focus to communities across West Lothian.

Commenting Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston constituency said:“After 18 years of SNP government, Scotland is heading in the wrong direction. The choice in 2026 is clear – more of the same with the SNP, or a new direction with Scottish Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The SNP can’t meet the challenges of today, never mind tomorrow. They’re tired, divided, and out of ideas. After nearly two decades in power, they’ve had their chance.

Gregor Poynton MP and Scottish Labour's candidate for the Bathgate constituency, Jenny Young.

“That’s why I’m delighted to welcome two fantastic Labour candidates who will bring fresh energy and real commitment to people across West Lothian.

“Jordan Stokoe is standing in Almond Valley. He’s deeply rooted in West Calder and Harburn and works as a business consultant, helping companies grow and improve. He understands the power of local economies and will be a strong voice for change.

“Jenny Young will be our candidate for Bathgate. She grew up here in West Lothian and began her teaching career locally. She knows first-hand the pressures facing our public services and will fight for the investment and reform they urgently need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotland’s best days lie ahead. With Anas Sarwar as First Minister, Labour will fix the NHS, save our public services, tackle poverty, and unlock Scotland’s full potential”

Gregor Poynton MP and Almond Valley Candidate, Jordan Stokoe.

About the candidates:

Jordan Stokoe has over 18 years’ experience in the technology sector and currently works as a management consultant specialising in business and technology transformations.

A member of the Co-operative Party & Community Trade Union, he serves on the Management Committee at West Calder Community Centre and actively supports local charities and initiatives.

Living in West Calder & Harburn, he is driven by a simple principle: Politics should work with communities, not just for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Scottish Labour candidate for the Almond Valley constituency Jordan Stokoe said: “West Lothian isn’t just where I live—it’s where I work alongside neighbours and friends to protect and enhance what makes our community unique. I’ve seen firsthand what’s possible when people unite to take control of their future.

“I’ve spent my career equipping teams with the tools they need to thrive. Now, I’ll bring that same belief in people-powered solutions to this election campaign.

“This isn’t about politics as usual—it’s about building a future with West Lothian, not just for it.”

Jenny Young was born and brought up in West Lothian. She attended the local school and went on to study Modern Languages at the University of Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She returned to West Lothian and completed her teacher training at schools in the area, before working at the James Young High School in Livingston for half a decade.

For the last two years, she has worked as a speechwriter and adviser to Michael Marra MSP, Scottish Labour’s Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance.

Commenting, Scottish Labour candidate for Bathgate constituency Jenny Young said: “I am absolutely delighted to be selected as Scottish Labour’s candidate for the Bathgate constituency.

“I was born and brought up in West Lothian and it would be the honour of my life to serve this community as our MSP.

“I became a teacher to make a difference – and that’s exactly what I’ll be working flat out to do for West Lothian between now and election day, and beyond.”