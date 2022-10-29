But many things cost more than they did this time last year – and Halloween seems to be no exception. Nonetheless, I'm still determined to make it fun. I was speaking to a customer service assistant in Morrisons recently who was telling me how shocked she was at the price of things. I'd picked up a few Halloween buckets and some sweeties and she was telling me how the price this year is about 30% to 40% higher than last year. That's a lot.

We chatted about how parents are going to do Christmas this year never mind Halloween as we both shared a sigh of disbelief.

So, with the cost of living hike in mind, I raised the question of Halloween costumes to my children whilst wincing and squinting my eyes. Previously, we've been Pennywise, a Vampire and even Donald Trump! As requests came in for extravagant, expensive, flamboyant costumes, I started to look online for various characters, only to find their price tags quite high. And for what? Plastic masks and a cape?

My eldest recently watched Black Adam at the movies with his friend and I have to admit, the movie was great. Lots of great graphics and special effects - and the costumes are brilliant. So after we watched it, he decided that Black Adam would be the costume of his choice this year.

With the costume being a fairly new character in the movie world, I wasn't sure just how easy it would be to get my hands on one. After a few scrolls through the internet, I realised I would have to get creative as I wasn't spending £89 on a Black Adam costume from Amazon!

So, I set about on the old Facebook marketplace to see what was out there and found a Batman costume for a few pounds that could be altered. So as I looked at the black Lycra costume I decided to adapt it and went for a venture round Hobbycraft. I had the help of a very artistic friend who helped me pick up some gold spray paint, gold card and anything that would help me recreate Black Adam. I only spent just over a tenner and the results are amazing!

I spray painted a pair of old black boots that have been sitting in my wardrobe, cut out gold cuffs and a lightning bolt from the cardboard, sprayed a bit more gold for good measure and boom! It was like DC had come to the Matthews household. I'm quite pleased with my efforts and it just goes to show - Halloween doesn't need to be expensive.

Halloween needn't suffer in the face of the cost of living crisis, writes Hayley Matthews. PIC: CC/Mike Finn.

It's amazing what you can make if you get creative. Now I just need to get my prosthetic nose and pointy hat out so I can be witch Hayley for the night. If you're looking for me, you'll find me sitting on a toadstool, stirring my cauldron, casting spells (or the odd curse or two) on those who've wronged me!