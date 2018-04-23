Helen Martin: Me, a Luddite? I’ve lived the technological revolution

Have your say

TEN per cent of millennials would rather break a bone than give up their smartphone for the day. They probably think all over-60s are thick Luddites who can’t cope with change.

Having just turned 65, I’ve lived through oil lamps, gas mantles, light bulbs and solar lights; wind-up gramophones, Dansettes, stereos and downloads; steam trains, diesels and super-fast trains; plain 50s British food, dehydrated Vestas and microwave readies; and red metal phone boxes, Bakelite party-shared landlines, plastic handsets and smartphones.

READ MORE: Helen Martin: The benefits of getting rid of our sweet tooth

And, even at work, things have changed from typewriters and carbon paper to Tandy word processors and then computers and iPads.

Oh, and trams … to trams.

READ MORE: Helen Martin: Council isn’t listening: We don’t want tram extension