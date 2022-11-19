I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has been back on our screens for over a week and the camp mates have already undertaken some difficult Bushtucker trials. Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has crawled through offal, stumbled through a giant doll’s house filled with pigeons and swam through an underwater hellscape with snakes and crocodiles.

In the latest episode Chris Moyles only retrieved one star in a challenge titled Boiling Point in which he was covered in cockroaches in an underground bunker. The DJ and his fellow camp mates will have to share just one portion of food for their next meal as a consequence.

The Edinburgh Evening News asked its readers what challenges celebrities would take on if I'm a Celeb was based in Scotland.

‘Walk down the Royal Mile in August’

Edinburgh is known for its historic buildings and infrastructure which some readers pointed out would make a good backdrop for a challenge. Lindsey Turner-Cain said: “Walking on the cobbles in high heels when it’s raining.” Claudia Keir wrote: “Abseiling down Edinburgh Castle and a jungle run up Calton Hill.”

Stuart Winton suggested that celebrities take on the iconic Leith Walk, he said: “It’s called Leith WALK for a reason.” Gordon Mckinlay said: “Climb the stairs up to the Royal Mile, that is a challenge.”

Edinburgh attracts a huge number of tourists all year round, and some readers suggested that celebrities take on challenges involving the masses of visitors. Susie Ledson said: “Walk down the Royal Mile in August and don’t take any flyers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reader suggested that celebs should abseil down the side of Edinburgh Castle.

‘Find a single parking space’

Readers such as James MacDonald and Camille Baggs suggested a driving challenge located in Edinburgh. Camille said: “Driving a jeep across town, trying to avoid roadworks!” Sharon Bald agreed, she wrote: “Finding a street that does not have road works on it.” George Aitken said: “Driving through Edinburgh without coming across any road works or diversions.” Debra Davies suggested celebrities having to find a single parking space in the city.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is known for its eating challenges, they usually involve bugs and blended up concoctions that celebrities are forced to swallow down. Some creative readers thought up alternatives for a Scottish version of I’m a Celeb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Taylor said: “Eating a smoked sausage supper without brown chippy sauce or a can of Irn Bru.” Chris Young commented: “Eating deep fried pizza in the rain.” While Clark Fiona said: “Eat a battered white pudding.”Tim Wight wrote: “A point of Buckfest, a deep fried Mars Bar followed by a deep fried pizza. Then off to bed at 2am without any Rennies or Gavison.”

Someone suggest that the celebs eat deep fried mars bars.

Claudia Keir said: “Do a massive burger stack challenge followers by a few pints of Guinness and then try to play the bagpipes while doing a dance.”

Quite a few readers suggested that the celebrities take on a challenge involving Hibernian FC. David Mccudden wrote: “Sitting through an entire Hibs game would be the toughest challenge.” George Gaff agreed, he said: “Watching the Hibs for 90 minutes, I’m a Hibby and believe me it’s a trial.”

Advertisement Hide Ad