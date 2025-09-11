Jardine secures meeting with Transport Minister on driving tests

By Christine Jardine
Contributor
Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:32 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 15:40 BST
Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has won a meeting with the Transport Minister in which she will once again call for the Department of Transport to urgently address the months-long wait for driving tests.

This follows Ms Jardine's ongoing campaign calling for action to be taken to reduce the increasing wait time for driving tests.

The closest test centres to the Liberal Democrat's constituency, Currie, Musselburgh and Livingston, all have wait times of more than 24 weeks for driving tests, according to Government data from June 2025.

Ms Jardine raised the issue of the specific challenge faced by those in rural areas of Scotland where wait times often exceed six months.

Christine Jardine MP
Christine Jardine MP

Christine Jardine MP said: "Six months is far too long for people to wait when they may need to be able to drive for their career, to care for relatives, or be able to overcome a lack of public transport.

"It could also mean huge financial costs if they live in a rural area and need to take taxis.

“I will be pressing the minister to take specific action in Edinburgh and the rest of Scotland to get the system moving."

