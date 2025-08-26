It's bad news for any party when an MSP and former councillor with 40 years membership decides they have had enough and announces they're quitting.

But Lothian Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour is not the first to walk away from the struggling Scottish Conservative group at Holyrood - and he might not be the last.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay has already lost MSP Jamie Greene to the Liberal Democrats and his party is projected to be reduced to 15 seats at next year's Scottish Parliament elections, half of the 31 it won last time.

Lothian MSP Jeremy Balfour

Mr Balfour’s resignation on Friday last week came as a surprise to most Tories. He complained the party under Mr Findlay was more interested in easy headlines than serious policy and listened more to inexperienced advisers than senior parliamentarians.

In particular, Mr Balfour was unhappy that the leadership wanted to make swingeing cuts to benefits rather than work out how to target them at those who needed them most.

Since its drubbing in last year's UK general election, the Tories have been fighting for survival amid the apparent rise of Reform and many are keen to copy some of Nigel Farage’s policies.

One Tory sources said: “Jeremy is quite traditional and right wing on lots of things, so when I heard he was resigning I thought he'd go to Reform, but he quickly ruled that out.”

He has, however, hinted that he could put himself forward as an independent candidate on the Lothian list, suggesting that two groups - the people of Edinburgh and Lothians; and disabled and older people - need a strong voice which the main parties are not providing.

It’s always tricky for independents to get elected, but Mr Balfour’s prospects of re-election were in doubt even if he had stayed in the Tories - simply because the party is expected to go down from three to two MSPs in Lothian and he was in the number three slot last time, after Miles Briggs and Sue Webber.

Nevertheless, one insider said there was surprise he had quit before the rankings for list places are decided, probably early next year.

“The party was very worried something like this might happen, but not until after the rankings, if people are placed low down. So there may be more resignations to come next year - and it’s always worse closer to the election.”