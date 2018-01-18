John McLellan: Drummond High parents shouldn’t fear scary council

Communication of changes to Edinburgh’s schools is seemingly run on the basis of scaring the bejaysus out of parents so the screeching U-turn then becomes evidence of a caring and listening administration.

But, despite this chaos theory of public consultation, the education department might actually be on the right lines with the transfer of Gaelic Medium Education to the currently under-capacity Drummond High from choc-a-block James Gillespie’s.

It’s not only close to the GME primary unit at Bonnington, but is better placed for a city-wide service than Gillespie’s.

Drummond High’s site has space for further expansion unlike Gillespie’s.

Parents may not need to fear that local children will be squeezed out because of the influx of GME students with forward planning now.