John McLellan: Exposed: A municipal murder plot

What a happy bunch our council administration colleagues seem to be. To borrow from the old cliché, the opposition is in front of you but the enemies are behind.

However, in a coalition the enemies are front, back and centre.

I wasn’t at the Fountainbridge Sounding Board, so I don’t know precisely what happened when Councillor Lezley Cameron objected to an India Quay development discussion, as reported in the Evening News yesterday.

But you don’t have to be Jim Taggart to spot a municipal murder plot in the unattributed quotes about how unreasonable was Cllr Cameron and how conciliatory was new economy convener Kate Campbell.

I understand relationships were somewhat less conciliatory behind closed doors and Labour leader Cammy Day may be forced to find a new housing and economy vice convener, not that he has many options in such a small group.

It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.

