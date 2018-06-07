John McLellan: Murrayfield Wanderers to go a-wandering?

The Scottish Rugby Union’s plans for a new “Mini Murrayfield” stadium will hopefully give Edinburgh Rugby a settled future after more than 20 years of wandering around the city.

But what of Murrayfield Wanderers themselves? The artist’s impression clearly shows the new ground will be end-on to the main stadium and overlap space currently occupied by two pitches.

There was no mention of the Wanderers in the official statement, or indeed of the SRU’s idea of building a hotel on the site currently occupied by the Wanderers’ clubhouse.

There was however, fulsome praise for the city council from SRU chief operating office Dominic Mckay, not surprising when planning permission is needed for the new ground, but also co-operation if Wanderers are ever to be rehomed on Roseburn Park.

But what are the odds of Edinburgh City FC taking up residence in the new stadium, rather than returning to Meadowbank? Are the bookies still taking bets?

