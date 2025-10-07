Sir Keir Starmer appears to have weathered Storm Andy and emerged from Labour's conference in Liverpool last week with a firmer grip on the party leadership.

Ahead of the annual gathering there was much speculation about whether Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham might mount a challenge.

Despite the many hurdles in his way - not least becoming an MP in order to be eligible - it looked as if he was gaining momentum amid growing frustration at the party's poor poll ratings and controversy over policies.

Keir Starmer showed more passion than usual during his speech to the Labour party conference (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

But at the conference, Sir Keir delivered a forceful speech denouncing Reform, warning against those "sowing fear and discord across our country" and positing a choice between "decency or division".

Some commentators said it was the best speech he'd ever made. But there was also criticism that Labour should not talk so much about Reform for fear of bigging them up.

It's a difficult balancing act between taking a strong stand against the opposition and feeding their publicity machine.

And sadly Sir Keir's condemnation of Reform is slightly undermined by his government's own plans to make it harder for people to secure indefinite leave to remain.

Sir Keir has reasonably identified Reform - which now leads in most polls - as Labour's main challengers at UK level rather than the Tories, who meet in Manchester for their conference this week.

Kemi Badenoch's party has failed to recover from its overwhelming defeat in last year's general election.

She is already moving the party to the right. And if she is forced out after a poor performance in next year's elections for Holyrood, the Welsh Senedd and English councils it looks as if her replacement would be Robert Jenrick, who wants to take the party to new extremes in that direction.

But both Labour and the Tories should realise that trying to copy Nigel Farage and Reform is the wrong approach. Why would voters attracted by Reform decide to settle for an imitation rather than choose the real thing?

And those ready to vote for Reform just because they're fed up with all the other parties are unlikely to be won over by such tactical repositioning.

Sir Keir should build on his conference success by forging a bolder approach based on his real beliefs rather than being tempted into copying the policies he has condemned.