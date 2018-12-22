Kevin Buckle: ‘Best of’ lists missed these great albums

I get asked a lot if I have an end of year list of recommended albums but this time I’m sticking with suggesting a few albums that haven’t featured much in other people’s lists for 2018 but certainly deserve investigation. I don’t have space to describe them all so go to the free listening device of your choice and give them a try.

The release of We Were Promised Jetpacks’ fourth album The More I Sleep The Less I Dream was followed by a sell-out tour of North America and Europe. Paul Haig who has influenced many including Franz Ferdinand with his band Josef K and then New Order no less with his solo material had a well received album out called The Wood.

The Filthy Tongues' album Back To Hell is well worth a listen

The Filthy Tongues’ album Back To Hell was a great follow-up to 2016’s Jacob’s Ladder and singer Martin Metcalfe has been gigging and working with Richard Jobson whose band Skids made a triumphant return with Burning Cities.

Broken Records released their fourth album, What We Might Know, The Scottish Enlightenment made a surprise return with Potato Flower a full eight years after their first St Thomas and possibly my favourite Scottish album of the year came from Hamish Hawk & The New Outfit.

Not Scottish but best album title went to Half Man Half Biscuit with No-one Cares About Your Creative Hub So Get Your F****n’ Hedge Cut and it’s a great album too. An album I discovered in 2018 when it was rereleased but which actually came out in 2016 was Foundry Folk Songs by Irish band Sons of Southern Ulster and I could not recommend it more highly.

“Our fathers, they didn’t hug us or feel the need to tell us that they loved us but in their hearts we rested on pedestals, coddled and adored with every atom. May they rest in peace wherever they may be.”

Later in 2019 I’m looking forward to albums from Star Wheel Press, Withered Hand and There Will Be Fireworks as the year gets off to a great start with albums from The Twilight Sad, Steve Mason and James Yorkston. That’s the best start to a year I can remember for some time.