Avalanche’s favourite pop punk band Paper Rifles released their debut album, The State Of It All, on Friday.

And as I write this their album launch is still scheduled to go ahead at the Banshee Labyrinth.

Doors open at 7pm and there is support from Take Home and Billy Liar.

Given the weather do check their Facebook page for confirmation.

You can buy the CD at the bargain price of £7 online at Round Dog Records.