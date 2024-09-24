Labour conference 2024: Rachel Reeves strikes more optimistic note

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chancellor Rachel Reeves struck a more optimistic note at the Labour conference after all the gloomy talk of things getting worse before they get better.

She didn’t let up on blaming the Tories for leaving a dreadful legacy and warning of tough decisions that will be needed, but her speech to delegates in Liverpool had a more positive ring than the mood of the last few weeks. The Labour leadership was said to have accepted a different pitch was required, to say more about the end goal of those tough decisions.

Ms Reeves promised no return to austerity and said Labour would rebuild Britain, holding out the hope of economic growth, fresh investment and new jobs. She announced plans for a Covid corruption commissioner, pledged to bring forward an industrial strategy and underlined Labour's new deal on workers' rights.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves after she addressed the Labour conference in Liverpool. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire | PA

It all helped to refocus attention after the controversy over “frockgate” and Labour peer Lord Wahid Alli paying for suits, glasses and dresses for Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria. It didn’t look good - Labour figures accepting thousands of pounds’ worth of clothes, especially after the refusal to scrap the two-child benefit cap and means-testing the winter fuel payment for pensioners.

But there is no equivalence between such donations and the scandals under Boris Johnson, such as the millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money handed to cronies on a VIP list for PPE equipment, much of which proved to be unusable.

The Labour leader’s acceptance of expensive suits was not about greed - as a top lawyer before entering politics he often took on cases for free because they involved causes he believed in, when he could have earned much more by choosing others. Rather, it suggests a curious failure by Labour strategists to forsee the problems such lavish donations would cause.

Sir Keir will be hoping the conference can mark an end to the controversy and the new government can get on with its task of giving the country a fresh start.

The next focal point will be Rachel Reeves’ budget on October 30 - Labour’s first budget for 14 years. There are almost certain to be tax rises - though not, as Labour has stressed, income tax, VAT or national insurance - and possibly other “hard choices”. But Ms Reeves must not forget to explain what it’s all for.