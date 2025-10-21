Labour’s new deputy leader will be unveiled to the public on Saturday.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and former Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell are battling it out to succeed Angela Rayner, who resigned early in September over the underpayment of tax on her flat purchase.

This is not a set-piece showdown between the party's left and right as some previous contests were, most famously the 1981 race when Denis Healey defeated Tony Benn by just 0.8 per cent of the votes. But it is nonetheless significant and could help shape Labour’s immediate future.

Bridget Phillipson (left) and Lucy Powell | Getty Images

The contest was viewed at one stage as a proxy battle between Keir Starmer and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. That challenge has now fizzled out, but the result of the one-member-one-vote ballot will still be seen by many as a verdict on Keir Starmer’s performance in office.

Bridget Phillipson is the Prime Minister’s preferred candidate, but she is not a slavish loyalist and not long ago found herself being briefed against by Downing Street sources.

She admits the government has made mistakes on winter fuel payments and on welfare reform, but points to achievements she has helped to deliver as Education Secretary in England, including free breakfast clubs, an extension of free school meals, Sure Start and maintenance grants for disadvantaged students.

She was raised by a single mum in North East England and is proud to have gone from a council street to the Cabinet table. And she argues she can used that position to be the voice of party members inside government.

Lucy Powell was sacked by Keir Starmer in the recent Cabinet reshuffle and says she would stay on the backbenches even if she wins the deputy leadership, claiming it would allow her to be a more independent voice on behalf of the membership. Critics fear the potential for such a situation to be divisive and destabilising.

She is a supporter of Andy Burnham, has been backed by former party leader Neil Kinnock and is labelled soft left, but many party insiders see her more as a centrist.

Polling of Labour members suggest Lucy Powell is the favourite. But one Scottish Labour MP, who was unsure which candidate to vote for until hearing both, now plans to back Bridget Philipson on the grounds she "gets Scotland" more than her opponent.

Whoever wins, we may be seeing a lot of them north of the border very soon. Labour veteran Harriet Harman, herself a former deputy leader, used her weekend newspaper column to advise the winner to " take a lead in all the elections that are going on, so head straight to Wales and Scotland."