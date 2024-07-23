Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keir Starmer came in for plenty of criticism during the general election campaign for being too cautious. His policies were too similar to the Tories', his manifesto was not bold enough, he should be more radical, people said.

But although the new government has ruled out a whole lot of tax rises and is reluctant to make big spending pledges, the programme of legislation set out last week in the King's Speech - the first Labour programme for 15 years - is full of radical policies.

The King' Speech was full of radical policies

Labour’s plans include nationalising the railways by bringing franchises back under public control as they expire; creating publicly-owned Great British Energy, based in Scotland, to own and operate clean power projects, which Labour says will create jobs and bring down bills; and establishing a national wealth fund to unlock and spread investment in industries of the future.

Herditary peers will be removed from the House of Lords. Water company bosses south of the border face criminal liability and a ban on bonuses if environmental standards are not met.

There will be more powers for mayors and local authorities in England, including allowing buses to be brought under local control. The government is also ending the “absurd” ban on onshore wind farms, bringing back mandatory housing targets and promising an end to no-fault evictions.

And a bumper package of improvements to workers’ rights, includes a ban on zero-hour contracts unless an employee requests one, an end to “fire and rehire”, entitlement to sick pay and parental leave from day one, repeal of recent anti-strike laws and a simplified process for union recognition.

Whatever the critics said during the election, these are bold plans which reflect a changed mindset at the top.

The failure to scrap the two-child benefit cap remains a disappointing omission. But the programme as a whole is a significant and radical departure from the policies of Rishi Sunak and his predecessors.

It doesn't mean that Labour will be "splashing the cash" - but it does give the lie to the lazy claim that politicians are all the same and that Labour is timid in its approach to government.