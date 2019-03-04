Leader comment: No need to panic over Edinburgh’s recent knife crime incidents

The events of this weekend in the Capital have been nothing short of horrific.

Two apparent stabbings within 24 hours, both in public places in the middle of the day, one in a park and the other on the Royal Mile.

The actor Tam Dean Burn has been treated in hospital after the second shocking incident, although thankfully his injuries were not life-threatening.

The simple fact that people are carrying knives around with them is enough to raise serious concern.

But how worried should we be after a weekend like the one we have just seen?

Knife crime is a major and growing concern in London where street stabbings have become disturbingly familiar events. The problem in Edinburgh is on an entirely different scale and of a very different nature.

The police are still investigating this weekend’s attacks. Privately though, senior police officers will tell you that the vast majority of serious incidents in the Capital do not directly affect the general public.

When weapons are involved it is usually criminals injuring other criminals. There is no suggestion that this is the case in the weekend’s attacks.

But, while the two assaults remain deeply concerning, there is no reason to panic about any epidemic of knife crime in Edinburgh.