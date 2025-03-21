Let’s lose litter in Livingston

Gregor Poynton, MP for Livingston constituency is urging everyone to do their bit to keep the local area tidy. Poynton is backing Spring Clean Scotland – which runs from March 21 until April 21, and designed to tackle litter across the country.

Commenting, Poynton said: “Litter is one of those frustrating issues that keeps coming up time and time again when I am out speaking to constituents. People should know better than to drop their chocolate wrappers or empty crisp bags on the floor, but sadly a selfish minority keep on doing it and it can soon impact on the look and feel of a village or town. Worse than that though, some people still try to get away with fly-tipping, which can quickly turn areas into an eyesore and in some cases pose a risk to the health and safety of the local community.

I want us to take pride in where we live. Scotland is one of the most beautiful places on the planet, and we should all cherish that and do what we can to keep it that way.

I’m going to head out with the West Lothian Litter Pickers in the coming weeks to do my part, and join them in cleaning up the local area. I’d urge others to get out and join a litter pick as well if they can, or if there’s not one scheduled where they live, to reach out to Keep Scotland Beautiful to organise one.

Gregor Poynton MP inspects a fly-tipping site near the A89.

We obviously also need to stop people dropping litter in the first place though so I’d also ask everyone to keep vigilant and to reach out to me [email protected] if their local area is facing consistent problems with rubbish or fly-tipping. Let’s all play our part and throw littering in the bin for good here.”