Letter to the Editor: Good news story

Quite a shiner!

Dear Sir, With so much bad news around I want to tell a good news story about the people of Edinburgh.

Yesterday I fell in Dundas Street and was stunned by the number of people who stopped to help me, especially the young man who phoned for an ambulance and the woman who kept me company as I sat on the pavement and to the young woman from Margiottas who cleaned my cuts.

They couldn't have been kinder. When Ashley the paramedic arrived she was able to check me over and tell me that I was lucky not to have broken anything.

Today I'm bruised and battered, with a lovely black eye but fine.

Thank you again to all these good samaritans!