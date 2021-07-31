1,339 drug-related deaths were registered in Scotland, the highest number since records began - your views online
"How about safer practice? Open conversation about the problems and how to work as a community to help?”
Scotland drug deaths
1,339 drug-related deaths were registered in Scotland, the highest number since records began
Dottie May
I am so sorry to hear that. It's an amazing country and the people are so friendly. Hopefully, something can be done to change this very soon.
Kel Lindsay
Probably because people are bored and stressed; we can almost certainly blame that on the lockdown.
Paul Bathgate
Time to hold our SNP government to account, but nah.... independence is always top of the agenda!
Joe Phair
Cue more hair-brained, money wasting schemes from the stupid national party!
Corinna Proud
I mean, they're not wrong? How about safer practice? Open conversation about the problems and how to work as a community to help?
Ross Lyall
Sad, but they know the risks.
K-j Morrison
My understanding is that should drug laws be devolve, then Scotland would implement a model similar to Portugal, while the UK government don’t see it as being authoritarian enough and rejected this model.
Martin Given
No easy way out of this in my view. People dont get addicted from taking a drug one time, continuous consumption creates the addiction and then they are trapped in the vicious circle. The same goes for smoking and drinking and obesity. Yes, these people need help, but there is only so much you can do. Drugs have been available for thousands of years, does anyone really think that we would cure this within a few generations?
Jim Monaghan
Any type of substance abuse - drugs, alcohol, glue sniffing etc - particularly where deaths occur, is a regrettable tragedy and shouldn't be politicised for party gains! The Scottish government has put forward proposals to tackle this issue to the UK government who control "devolved" drug reserved matters, but Westmonster has rejected the proposition! England's shame.....alcohol killed more people in 2020 in England and Wales than in any of the previous 20 years, official data shows. There were 7423 deaths from alcohol misuse last year - a rise of 20 per cent from 2019, the Office for National Statistics says.
Doctor Who
Jodie Whittaker has confirmed she will be leaving her role in 2022, the BBC have confirmed. Who would you like to see become the next Doctor?
Elaine Rose Hamilton
Defo Michael Sheen, he’d make a great Doctor.
Lynsey Macfadyen
Richard Ayoade would be a good fit for an anti-social doctor.
Sofia Vicedomini
I’d love to see transgender representation in the Doctor Who universe, a transgender doctor would be so wonderful.
Peter Garland
There is only one person it can be, Romesh Ranganathan. Susan Calman will probably get it. Gradually it loses credibility until it is just a homeopathic dose of what it once was.
Ricky Pryde
I think the name “Dr Who” should be changed to a “Dr What” because some people are offended at who?
Marina Dossena
Well, it's either me or David Tennant, if he's not busy.
Euan Gerard Keenan
Olly Alexander, obviously.
Alex Weir
Piers Morgan.
Mel Reilly
Micheal Sheen, Brian Blessed, Robert Carlyle or James Nesbitt.
Steven Walker
Micheal Sheen is a good shout. He’s Welsh, and Doctor Who is made in Cardiff. So a perfect fit, I think.
Paul McVitie
Andrew Scott or Ben Wishaw.
Fred Legget
Boris…he’s got the hairstyle for it.
Sheila Down
It'll be a woman again.
Hugh Mccauley
Donald Trump.
Viv Atherton
Rick Mayall would have been a fab doctor, Dawn French, David Williams or Matt Lucas, Susan Calman, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Grint. I’m not bothered what gender the doctor is to be honest, the barrier has now been broken and as we know the doctor changes It could never be set in stone.
Lynsey Macfadyen
Hugh Lawrie would be fab!
Dario Dalla Costa
Alan Davies