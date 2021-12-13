20mph speed limits- your views online
Support for Edinburgh’s 20mph speed limits has increased since their introduction, a new academic study shows
Graham Paterson
Who did they ask? 20mph is ridiculous and for those who say you get there at the same time and use less fuel are clueless.
Russell Hoskin
Ridiculous idea, 20mph should only be in residential areas and schools.
Susan Randall
With all the roadworks going on folk are lucky if they can get above 20!
David McGrath
Are they only asking pedestrians and cyclists?
Alan Clabby
I don't. And if emergency services don't abide by it, why should we? Should only apply near schools and shops.
Eleanor Ferguson
Like everything else, you get used to 20mph and 30 feels really fast. It makes it easier for people to cross the road and for other cars to join from side streets. I imagine it makes it more pleasant for cyclists too.
Stuart Young
My favourite is when you get a police car behind you and you drive along at 19mph for ages. You can see the actual rage in them with the speed they go at when you pull into another road. One of the most ridiculous things done for a long time.
Anne Harris
Ignored by the majority.
Sandy Lipp
Another loaded question. It depends on how the question is framed, how it’s asked and to whom it’s asked.
Ross Perth
Unfortunately it's really pointless as Edinburgh appears to have too many idiots incapable, or for some reason unprepared, to go 20mph. Unless more is done to enforce the limit, this is a useless law because so many seem totally oblivious to any speed limit.
Brenda Baxter
Edinburgh roads are just a mess and so confusing, I avoid Edinburgh now, so many other places to shop and less hassle.
Carol Mackay
You must be joking. With all the potholes, Spaces for People bollards, cycles lanes, speed bumps and tram works it is almost impossible to drive up to 20mph!
Paul Sloan
They have got 20mph limits in West Lothian towns and villages and and it has been a disaster.
Ken Johnston
The reason more people are complying with the 20mph limits are (a) congestion and (b) to avoid damage by potholes.
Margaret Thompson
It's the drivers right up my back who upset me when I'm doing 20mph! (Not to mention trying to keep an automatic car at 20 - foot on brake most of the time!)
Neil Duffy
Just spent about an hour on the bypass and barely got up to 20mph
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson no longer has the moral authority to lead says Ian Murray MP
Lungowe Kashina
Scotland has not voted for a Conservative government in decades, they lost the moral high ground a long time ago. I’m not outraged people who followed restrictions did the right thing. The Tories have been behind so many government cutbacks that have been depriving families and social services for years. What’s a Christmas party compared to that? People are getting a little taste of how it feels like to be targeted by government policies that restrict their lives. Welcome to the world of the poor, ethnic, disabled.
Olesya Smart
"No longer has the moral authority" suggests that he had such authority in the past.
Grace Scott
Keep the momentum going and let's be rid of this boil that's called Boris.
John Stevely
He never had any moral authority, he's been a lying cheating egoist all his miserable life.
Bevvers Gay
Moral authority? He has absolutely zero morals whatsoever. He's a good barometer of everything that's wrong in the country. A country gets the leaders it deserves and the UK deserves this one.
Norma Henderson
Boris should go.
Garry McLea
I’m convinced that before you can become a Tory member of parliament you need to undergo a moralectomy to remove any semblance of moral fibre from your being.
Andrew Kerr
Boris is finished.
Eric Morrison
He hasn't got the savvy to leave. Belt up, it’s gonna be a helluva ride.
Ashley McGowan
Nothing will be done about him and he will not resign.