20mph speed limits- your views online

Graham Paterson

Who did they ask? 20mph is ridiculous and for those who say you get there at the same time and use less fuel are clueless.

Russell Hoskin

Ridiculous idea, 20mph should only be in residential areas and schools.

Susan Randall

With all the roadworks going on folk are lucky if they can get above 20!

David McGrath

Are they only asking pedestrians and cyclists?

Alan Clabby

I don't. And if emergency services don't abide by it, why should we? Should only apply near schools and shops.

Eleanor Ferguson

Like everything else, you get used to 20mph and 30 feels really fast. It makes it easier for people to cross the road and for other cars to join from side streets. I imagine it makes it more pleasant for cyclists too.

Stuart Young

My favourite is when you get a police car behind you and you drive along at 19mph for ages. You can see the actual rage in them with the speed they go at when you pull into another road. One of the most ridiculous things done for a long time.

Anne Harris

Ignored by the majority.

Sandy Lipp

Another loaded question. It depends on how the question is framed, how it’s asked and to whom it’s asked.

Ross Perth

Unfortunately it's really pointless as Edinburgh appears to have too many idiots incapable, or for some reason unprepared, to go 20mph. Unless more is done to enforce the limit, this is a useless law because so many seem totally oblivious to any speed limit.

Brenda Baxter

Edinburgh roads are just a mess and so confusing, I avoid Edinburgh now, so many other places to shop and less hassle.

Carol Mackay

You must be joking. With all the potholes, Spaces for People bollards, cycles lanes, speed bumps and tram works it is almost impossible to drive up to 20mph!

Paul Sloan

They have got 20mph limits in West Lothian towns and villages and and it has been a disaster.

Ken Johnston

The reason more people are complying with the 20mph limits are (a) congestion and (b) to avoid damage by potholes.

Margaret Thompson

It's the drivers right up my back who upset me when I'm doing 20mph! (Not to mention trying to keep an automatic car at 20 - foot on brake most of the time!)

Neil Duffy

Just spent about an hour on the bypass and barely got up to 20mph

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson no longer has the moral authority to lead says Ian Murray MP

Lungowe Kashina

Scotland has not voted for a Conservative government in decades, they lost the moral high ground a long time ago. I’m not outraged people who followed restrictions did the right thing. The Tories have been behind so many government cutbacks that have been depriving families and social services for years. What’s a Christmas party compared to that? People are getting a little taste of how it feels like to be targeted by government policies that restrict their lives. Welcome to the world of the poor, ethnic, disabled.

Olesya Smart

"No longer has the moral authority" suggests that he had such authority in the past.

Grace Scott

Keep the momentum going and let's be rid of this boil that's called Boris.

John Stevely

He never had any moral authority, he's been a lying cheating egoist all his miserable life.

Bevvers Gay

Moral authority? He has absolutely zero morals whatsoever. He's a good barometer of everything that's wrong in the country. A country gets the leaders it deserves and the UK deserves this one.

Norma Henderson

Boris should go.

Garry McLea

I’m convinced that before you can become a Tory member of parliament you need to undergo a moralectomy to remove any semblance of moral fibre from your being.

Andrew Kerr

Boris is finished.

Eric Morrison

He hasn't got the savvy to leave. Belt up, it’s gonna be a helluva ride.

Ashley McGowan