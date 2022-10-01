20mph speed limits - your views online

Martin Clubber Laing

Not to say it doesn't work in certain areas, but to blanket Edinburgh with it is ludicrous. No doubt Holyrood researchers are probably camped behind their desks and don't interact constructively with the real world.

Moira Sinclair

If the motorists would all keep to it!

Pamela Mitchell

No mention of the increased pollution due to cars being idle because of the traffic jams caused by this blanket approach. It's ridiculous.

Colin Scott

When are they coming in?

Vickie Meir

It works because most people don’t go faster than 30, whereas when it was 30 a lot of drivers drove up to 40.

Aileen Candlish

It works because we were in lockdown for nearly two years and no visitors!

Keyron Maccer

My take is, if its 20, people go 30 and if its 30, people go 40. Zero enforcement, though, with all the cameras broken!

David Culling

Any chance of seeing these results and who did the research,? Would it by any chance be C of E Council.

Mariusz Piałucha

We are going in a wrong directions. Of course slowing down cars to the point cyclist almost can catch up with them will have positive effect. This is only one factor. Upgrading cars for a new ones with more safety technology, but what could happen if the council finally would fix the road surfaces. Another big factor for safety is visibility on roads. Cars are parked everywhere. The city should invest in spaces where people could park instead blocking view. We could forbid cars in the city and brag about having zero car accidents but it's not the point.

Steve Carruthers

If everyone knew how to cross the roads then 20mph, 30mph, 40mph etc would work.

Alfred Lane

How about teaching them the green cross code.

Kenny Young

It only works because no one does it.

Charalampos Koundourakis

It does work at both making things safer and annoying drivers it seems.

Scottish Widows

The redevelopment of the iconic former Scottish Widows headquarters has moved a step closer after a planning application was lodged for a £100 million revamp of the site.

Irene McIntosh

I really liked this building with a reflective pool of water around it. I know that we need housing, but it looks like the same old, same old flats that are mushrooming up everywhere in Edinburgh.

Jack Zhang

If I can afford it, I want to live in a flat there. It was such a good place to work.

Ian MacLachlan

It was one of the few modernist buildings that was attractive with the water plants and goldfish! No doubt a square, flat- roofed “Soviet” style building will replace it!

James Logan

Could have been considered for ARBB. Student housing, that’s only use without destroying iconic structures.

Chris Martin

I say build student flats. I mean, we’re really struggling for those.

Angie Grainger

This was a great office. Loved my years at SWF. It will be sad to see this go.

Stuart Winton

Surprised this isn’t a listed building.

Mary Stuart

Surely no!

Warm banks

Amid the energy crisis, ‘warm banks’ will give local people who can't afford to heat their homes a place where they can go and spend time.

Claire Wallace

No I don’t agree with this idea, because people should be able to heat their homes without going bankrupt.

Stevie Donnelly

That's not fixing the problem, it's basically acceptance of the fact that we're being stitched up by the Tories and the energy companies. This country should fight back against this by calling a general strike and taking to the streets to force these Tory criminals out of power. Wake up and stop lying down to these right wing billionaires.

Ralph MacGillivray

There's a warm place in Hell for the Tories who made this necessary.

Jimmy McAulay Jnr

So, they go out in the cold to get to the warm bank, then leave the warm bank to go back out in the cold to return to a cold house!

