"20mph would be speeding up in Edinburgh' - Your views online

Should more roads in the Capital be subject to a 20mph speed limit?

Tim Wight: A “Twitter study” is hardly a relevant way to consult or poll the voting taxpayers of Edinburgh – unless of course the council is run by Donald Trump….to be fair it does seem a bit covfefe most of the time. I don’t believe any claim based on a so-called Twitter poll saying that the majority of Edinburgh residents want further 20mph zones. We need proper and inclusive methods of consultation only.

James Rees: Trump would never advocate for any policy Edinburgh Council has implemented.

Ross Ormiston: A new Twitter study has found that Edinburgh City Council has little to no support for Spaces for People and repeatedly ignores the results of its own consultations. The council has also been slammed by its own internal auditors.

Cormac Lovett: Maybe this would be a good idea during the daytime when traffic is heavy. Its a bit pointless having a 20mph limit at midnight when the roads are deserted.

Fred Stone: In Edinburgh 20mph would be speeding up and with those roads being full of potholes you risk wrecking your car

Fraser Black: Personally I think in most cases people would agree, though not all. It looks like the council are happily supporting this study, yet not the results of their own consultations. Surely they’re not only advocating studies which suit an agenda?

Colin Gilbert: It's no surprise. I've never heard a sensible argument against 20mph limits and everyone I know is also in favour. Some people are in a wee echo chamber, sadly. They find some fact-free ranters on social media that they agree with, and think they have the whole country summed up.

Gordon Jackson: Driving instructors have complained it makes training more difficult as they are not going quick enough to safely get out of second gear. Also the fuel usage is going up due to sitting at high revs in second gear for longer times than is ideal. Those are a couple of sensible arguements against it.

Siobhan Jamieson: Only if it includes cyclists!

Henry Campell Gillan: Once cyclists start killing and injuring people in their thousands every year then you can justify that comment.

Eleanor Ferguson: 20mph seemed really slow at first but you get used to it and 30 seems really fast now. 20 makes it so much easier for pedestrians to cross the road.

Stephen P Milburn: You can drive safely at 100mph or unsafely at 30mph, depending on the type of road and conditions. It’s also dependant on the type of driver and experience you have.

Douglas Sykes: I’ve no problem with 20mph in housing schemes – in fact many are so narrow that 20mph is too fast. But main roads must be 30mph, obviously with safe crossings provided. 20mph on main roads is crazy.

Andy Mcdonald: Work on sorting the roads and traffic signals before picking a speed limit, because they are a joke.

David Kew: Set them to whatever you want but I will continue to drive at a speed suitable to the road conditions and the surrounding environment.

Lyall Downie: We need to remove the speed bumps in the areas where it is 20mph as there is no further need for them. All they do is damage vehicle suspension with constant use.

Richard Waugh: The existing 20mph limits should be removed from many of the bigger main roads. I realise we need them near schools and housing areas but there is no need for them on many roads.

Gareth Cranston: I only ever have to do 20 if I'm stuck behind a car doing it or the police are in sight!

Robert Savage: Does this apply to all the push bikes that over take me at 30-35mph?

McKenzie Murphy: Can you identify these cyclists doing 35mph on the flat? The British Olympic cycling team is very interested...

William Kay: Edinburgh seems to have more 20mph roads than any other city I have been in. There may be some “support” for it (note the inverted commas) but is there the same amount of adherence?

