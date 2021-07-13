A campaign has been launched to stop people being forced to give up their pet when they move into council or social housing - your views online

Police are reminding dog owners to keep their pets under control.

Living with pets

A campaign has been launched to stop people being forced to give up their pet when they move into council or social housing

Julz Carpenter

Absolutely, having a pet is good for mental health even if you feel you can’t go out cats are good for social interaction, the stroking on the soft coat is relaxing, having a dog can give you confidence to go out and eventually meet other dog owners

Alexis Tait

Port of Leith, Edinburgh Council and Hillcrest allow pets with written permission. Maximum two dogs. Saying that, high rises might not permit dogs?

Theo Delis

Worst country in Europe for pets, if you aren’t a homeowner. Well done

Lynette Thomson

People saying about dogs barking in a block or close - I live in a privately owned house and my neighbour’s dog barks at all hours, so it doesn’t make it any better being in a detached house. I have to sleep with my windows shut to be sure I won’t get woken up by barking.

Eric Paton

£20 extra on their rent – that’s that solved.

Ronny Davies

Glasgow Housing Association, Glasgow's biggest landlord, have a no dogs in high rise policy written into their tenancy agreement. It's totally unenforceable according to GHA lawyers as the courts will not evict on the grounds of dogs. So Edinburgh landlords can ban dogs if they like, no court will uphold the tenancy agreement. I’ve been arguing that if tenants can opt out of clauses within the legal document then so can I with a no dog opt out, but apparently not.

Jonathan Litewski

Not everyone is having kids. People love their dogs like they would a child. Let them have them!

Elayne Young

Same here in England, no pets....I get round it by feeding local foxes and a tame wood pigeon who comes into the house.

Stu Murray

I've had to give up a dog in the past because I had no choice but to move out of where I was and where I was going didn't allow dogs. Had to have him stay with my sister where he died two years later. He should have been with me during that time, but he wasn't.

Pauline Fox

Of course, they should have the same rights as everybody.

Marjory Williamson

Yes they should be allowed pets.

John Cronin

Edinburgh’s rule is no dogs in high rises. Dogs and cats are allowed where I stay..same as in my previous block of flats.

C Marie Smart

Pets should be allowed but there needs to be a strict limit. West Lothian council allow two pets with written permission, but no one takes any notice of WLC. New neighbours have seven cats and now a dog. The rest of us neighbours are sick picking up their cat mess.

Irene Cooper

There are lots of dogs and cats in high rises near where I live.

June Cassidy

Try living in a close with dogs barking all day!

Elaine Govan

Don't see the big issue tbh. They part of the family.

Scott Parker

Sounds a bit ruff!

Carrie-Anne Rae

Silly rule - dogs are probably cleaner that a lot of people.

Jock Burns

How much more of our life do they want to control? Time people stood up.

Leanne Moss

Absolutely. Dogs are better than most humans, so if you don't ban adults and kids, why ban dogs?

Euro 2020

Humza Yousaf sends message of 'solidarity' to England players facing racist abuse online

Pauline Morgan

These young men did their best. Takes a lot for a 19-year-old to take a penalty in that cauldron, then to abuse him for missing, because of the colour of his skin, it’s abhorrent.

David Peden

Whatever happened to sportsmanship?

Ashley Mackie

They need to look at all the abuse our fellow Scots were giving the English too, even before the three lads were made scapegoats.

Janice Stienlet

Any decent person would be disgusted by these racist comments. They should be ashamed and if such football supporters go to matches they should be banned for life.

David Black