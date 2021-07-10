A petition to grant an extra bank holiday if England win the final of the European Championships at Wembley on Sunday has received more than 300,000 signatures - your views online

Head coach Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate, manager of Englango head to head tomorrow

A petition to grant an extra bank holiday if England win the final of the European Championships at Wembley on Sunday has received more than 300,000 signatures.

Debra Winder

The thing with this is, all the people who were out in the pubs on the Sunday would get the Monday off, but all the people who had to work in the pubs serving them would still have to get up and go to work on the Monday as hospitality doesn't shut down for bank Holidays.

Kevin Ford

Those who sign should be forced to work for free on Monday and donate their day’s wages to charity when Italy win.

River Ryan

Of course! Another bank holiday would be great.

Steven McKenzie

No. If I was in work on the Monday with a hangover after Hibs beat Rangers 3-2 in the greatest cup final in football history, then people can be at work after some Mickey Mouse international rubbish.

George Shand

No. Is the government going to pay the employers for the lost hours? I don’t think so. Maybe we should get a holiday if they lose, then we could all celebrate together on Monday.

Angelina Wood

The answer to the question is, would the whole country have got a bank holiday if it was Scotland in this position? No, I doubt it, but because it’s England we are supposed to let there be a bank holiday. My answer would be no; it’s getting hyped up to hell and they’ve still got another game to play yet.

Lynn Crawford

No! Did it happen when Andy Murray won Wimbledon twice? He was classed as British then, but now he's out he's just Scottish!

Mark Elliot

Hang on, people don't want a day off work? I'm wanting Italy to win, but we might as well take what we can get if it goes the other way. Where do I sign?

Greg Thornton

No. They don’t save lives or do anything important. They are just overpaid overrated prima donnas. It would just be business as usual if it was Scotland or Wales. Key workers who kept the country running throughout lockdown don’t get a pay rise or bank holiday for what they did, so why should a football team?

Pete Russell

Why not? The Tories are doing their best to shut down the country as it is.

Allen Wood

They’re not going to win a football game, but for a diving event they would get the gold medal.

Linda Williams

Don't be so ridiculous. It is football.

Rhian Franklin

No danger! Would this be the case if it was any of the other ‘home nations’? I highly doubt it!

Eddie McRobbie

I would rather muck out a stable.

John Holt

Never mind the holiday, the biggest joke is they want the whole England team to receive knighthoods if they win. Seriously … that would be a slap in the face to all the key workers who worked their socks off during the first lockdown.

Philip Smith

No, just give them the George Cross - seems to be worth nothing anyway if they can give it to hard-working NHS.

Toni Edwards

Fair enough if it was the World Cup, but c’mon, calm down, it’s the Euros.

Joshua Jeffree

Nothing is going to be open anyway. Might as well pretend like they control it.

Craig Ferguson

Why? We live in a world now where existing bank holidays are not really taken anymore to the same extent. Companies that trade or deal with other countries need to have staff working to deal with any enquiries or orders.

David John Rossiter

England can have one. Nothing to do with the rest of UK.

Holly Benson

The NHS all getting double time for working it? I think not!

Mariea McFarlane

No, I’d prefer a media blackout.

Irene Hutchîson

Good grief, it’s only a game of football – grow up.

Steven White

Signed by 300,000 folk who are about to go back to work once furlough ends!

Marie Porceddu

just laffin at this nonsense. Some people can’t even get a day off for hospital appointments.

Brenda Dumosch

People will sign anything to get a day off.

Ally Main

And you wonder why people don’t like England!

Mairi Taylor Kirkwood