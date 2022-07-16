Airport troubles - your views online

Helen Tait

Abuse is not the way! Suspending the service is definitely not the way! Staff should be told to just hang up on abusive customers, but tell the customer/caller that the company do not tolerate staff being verbally abused over the phone, so you are ending their call! Then move on to the next caller, who hopefully knows how to conduct themselves! Ending the service shuts down the line of communication for everyone, including the people with genuine queries and issues to be resolved, and that's not fair! I hope this is sorted soon!

Lynne Holman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janice Scott

It’s a total shambles. That’s the place that kicked up hell and wanted the SP to get it opened as soon as possiblw. Well they got their wish and look what’s happened - they can’t cope with it.

Mark Welsh

Can’t condone abusive behaviour. But the Edinburgh airport check-in and security are very messy and create a lot of inconvenience and stress.

Graham Mitchell

And perhaps if the SNP had not reduced Scotland to third world status with the airport and airlines barely functioning, then perhaps the staff would not be getting pelters from irate customers?

Mike Langan

Edinburgh Airport is having nowhere near the problems which the likes of Heathrow and other southern airports are having. I think there's a lot of naughty reporting and mischief making going on.

Tim Wight

Senior management at Edinburgh Airport is a disaster. They are driven by greed and have very little idea how to run decent customer service. There is no excuse for abuse. There is also no excuse for crap customer service when people are forking out ridiculous sums, which include astronomical drop off fees, parking, over priced shopping and food. Customers need to keep calm and Edinburgh Airport needs to employ a management team who actually can do the job.

Jan Marshall

Abusing staff is totally unacceptable! Management need to sort out this fiasco. Closing phone lines is going to make people more angry!

Steven Robertson

Totally agree, abuse is not to be tolerated. That said, someone has to sort out this luggage fiasco. We are still waiting for our luggage from a Sunday 10 July flight into Edinburgh. Everyone including the airline and Menzies Aviation is ignoring us - we need communication!

Donald J Makin

Don't blame those on the frontline. It's not their fault.

Laird Ronald Simpson

Then the organisation needs to be revamped. Get someone in who knows what they are doing. It’s a sad reflection of Scottish welcomes. No excuse to anyone abusing call takers, but of course it’s human nature to raise frustrations.

Ann Thomson

What a cop out! Now they don’t have to help anyone. Absolutely ridiculous.

Lynne Hainsworth

No customer services provision is utterly unacceptable.

Brian Ford

Abuse? I nearly got kicked out of Spoons because I complained about them not having enough stock at 9.30am when I asked for a cooked breakfast. I know that's ain't Edinburgh airport but the word abuse would get used even if you smiled the wrong way.

Graeme Munro

I travel through Edinburgh Airport every week for work. At times security is manic. People just need to be patient and courteous. Be ready at the security belts. Also, passengers not leaving empty trays on the belt so the system runs smoothly would help.

Adam Brock

If you find yourself losing control regularly, you need to get help.

Wilson Irene

Always the staff gets abuse for company or manager failings. I am always nice to staff because they get a hard time In every customer advisor roll. We are a target when we wear a uniform.

Charles Pretty

In other words they’ve got your money and don’t care about you. They should just hang up on abusive callers and not suspended their phone lines from everyone, as people need to know about certain things.

Glenn Toulin

Abusing staff is definitely not acceptable but the airport has to take some responsibility instead of passing the buck onto the airlines. Maybe if the airport helped the baggage handling and airlines then the abuse wouldn’t happen.

Subscribe