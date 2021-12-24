Anti-vaxxers labelled ‘idiots’ by Tony Blair - your views online
Eligible people who are not vaccinated against Covid and have no medical reason not to get the jab have been described as idiots by former prime minister Tony Blair.
Bert Bert-Bert
Getting Tony Blair to advertise vaccination makes me think they don't want you to get it.
Pauline Downie
This man should be imprisoned for his war crimes. He treated everyone in the UK as idiots with his lies.
Graeme Robertson
For once I agree with Blair.
Liz Crosbie
Talk about the pot calling the kettle black, this by the man who took us into an illegal war.
Dave Highley
All anti-vaxers are obviously storing weapons of mass destruction and their homes should be invaded immediately…. Go Tony.
Amanda Mc
I was offered my vaccine in Gorebridge when it was level 4 and I live in North Berwick. Since then I’ve had absolutely no luck getting another appointment. Honestly it’s too much hassle. I don’t know why we can’t just get it off our doctor/midwife. I’ve had flu vaccine and whooping cough vaccine from my midwife in the past three months, so can’t see why I can’t get one and now I’m being labelled an idiot because of an idiot system.
Cliff Mcn
A man that took us into an illegal war and ruined Britain's treble AAA credit rating.
Emma Jane Wyatt Bannerman
I agree with Blair 100 per cent. I'm a dialysis patient. I've had two vaccinations and the booster, as have all my family and friends
John Clarke
Cannot disagree with that. Well said Mr Blair.
Scott Fraser
Best PM in my lifetime … look at the clown we have now.
Chris Storey
I have a lot of time for Blair; difficult not to agree with him. We should acknowledge, though, that some people have religious and cultural reasons not to and others phobias.
Wendy Woo
And that’s really gonna help to persuade the non-vaccinated people to run out and get it, of course!
John Graham
First time I'm saying this, but I agree with Tony.
Liam Tilley
Can’t express enough how proud I am to be called an idiot by Tony Blair! Seems it’s a mutual feeling, then.
David Black
Could someone tell me what some of the comments here are to do with this statement. For once he is not wrong. It's just a pity so many people cannot concentrate on the subject at hand and not wander off.
Hogmanay
Have you had to change your Hogmanay plans?
Linda McCusker
Nope, having my usual wee Hogmanay party at home with my family.
Glen Campbell
I’ve just changed the name of my party from a Hogmanay party to a business meeting with cheese and wine.
Catherine Fawcett-Hall
Not made any yet, but wouldn't have planned anything big in a pandemic.
Gill Rankin
I'm changing none of my plans! I took two weeks off work at Christmas last year and was stuck at home....this year I'll be enjoying my time off with friends and family.
Belinda Wilson
No. We're living through a pandemic. Time with my family is more precious.
Elaine Higgins
Staying at home has changed to … staying at home!
Liz Stewart
Thankfully no. I just go to bed as usual; New Year isn’t the same anymore.
Ian MacLachlan
No! Because in Scotland at Hogmanay one never knows what is going to happen, it’s not a plan type situation!
Gina Mcleod
I'm working right through, so no!
Shirley Spear
I had not bothered to make any plans. Hopeless!
David Funnell
No. Our event is in a pub, so still going ahead.
Keith Froude
I’ll just wear a suit and do whatever I want. Works for other people, eh!
Glynis SP
Waiting to hear from the Hotel. Fingers crossed it’s going ahead.
Paula Strachan
Covid has hit our household so we are isolating until January 1 anyway.
Angela Mcdermott
There will be lots of cheese and wine parties this NYE.