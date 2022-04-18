Asylum seekers sent abroad - your views online

Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks to the media after signing what the two countries called an "economic development partnership" in Kigali, Rwanda Thursday, April 14, 2022. Britain's Conservative government has struck a deal to send some asylum-seekers thousands of miles away to Rwanda, a move that British opposition politicians and refugee groups condemned as inhumane, unworkable and a waste of public money. (AP Photo/Muhizi Olivier)

Jacqueline Bell

Appalling and inhumane. Some of the Facebook posts from the Home Office read like something from Orwell’s Ministry of Truth. Rwanda has a poor human rights record. The scheme will cost millions...at a time when we have a cost of living crisis. Its already being condemned by opposition parties and petitions being raised by those who support those seeking asylum. UK Government should ensure safe and legal routes. If the nationality and Borders Bill is enacted those who arrive from Ukraine without a visa will be deported.

Rob Mildren

Hateful. All because Johnson wants to deflect from getting fined for his parties.

Belinda Wilson

Despicable! Money will find its way into corrupt officials' pockets there.

Frances Low

This will never actually happen and Boris knows it. He’s just announcing it now to take the heat off him and to make sure Tories get votes in the May elections.

Robert Gilchrist

It's a ruse to stop folk going on about how he should resign for partying while others were prevented from seeing their loved ones before they passed away. A hollow, hollow man.

Eleanor Ferguson

Just when you think there are no further depths to which the government will sink.

Linda Robson

Atrocity is what it is! What a low, racist move. Ashamed of UK Tories and their draconian policies. Get them out!

Gill Westwood

Nobody in their right mind could possibly see this as a good thing. The UK is already a global laughing stock and it was hard to see how we could sink any lower, yet here we are. The UK government is quite simply cruel beyond measure on so many fronts.

Brian Mclellan

Great idea for illegal immigrants, would free more space for those genuine seekers.

Sandra Rowan

Its unthinkable, disgusting, its a dog whistle to all the fascists to vote for them at the local election, and thus divisive, but what’s new? Its a daily experience that we wake up to news which is eroding any sense of decency in our society.

Raymond Rose

I honestly can't believe that I live in a country where this appalling fascism is becoming policy. Roll on Scottish independence.

Paul Laidlaw

As soon as I heard the name Rwanda, the genocide that occurred during a civil war comes to mind In the 1990s. Not heard a great deal of good things since. It’s going to be a £120 million fiasco, like everything bumbling, lying Boris does.

Heather Brunt

How big do some of you think the UK is? We are not responsible for every migrant. We of course should help, but there have to be limits.

Sheena McKenzie Boyle

I think this Tory government has completely lost their marbles. They have to go

Jane Loft

Successfully getting people to blame poor and vulnerable to distract from the thievery of billionaires.

Ronnie Black

Common sense at last. The SNP want their votes, send Sturgeon with them.

Jack Brock

Breaching international Law is what this Tory government do. To them they are the law and stuff everyone else. A bunch of toffs who don't care for anyone but themselves. Do all you Tory voters actually think they give a monkeys about you. They don't care about people fleeing from war in another country.To them they see it as a problem. Unless there's vast amounts of money for them to swick. How can decent person defend a government like this? Disgraceful.

Poppy Hasted

Rwanda. That's where refugees came from not so long ago isn't it? Really doesn't sound safe to me.

Margaret Matheson

I think Ms Patel should be sent to Rwanda. Seriously, they apologise for the history of slavery and continue to treat their fellow man in this fashion – shame on the whole government.

Carol Price

Appalling, inhumane and totally shameful. Rwanda’s human rights are horrendous. The UK government should be engaged in safeguarding life and ensuring safety.

David Cater

SNP find it despicable. Then I suggest they take their holidays in Kent and go see for themselves what those people have had to put up with for years. I lived there for 14 years so know first hand.

A message from the Editor