BBC's Sarah Smith relieved to quit Scotland - your views online

Cheryl Easton

What a load of tosh. Scots have always argued among themselves. People just get so easily offended these days that it is considered "hate speech" if you disagree with someone else's point of view. One difference is that a greater number of working class folk are now interested and we won't put up with pussyfooting around and faux politeness to those who are trying to screw us. The wee twees don't like folk who are direct and won't take any old crap.

Pauline Tillotson

If she really had to 'flee the country' to avoid abuse and a toxic political system, then the last place I'd expect she'd be headed for is the USA. Perhaps if she hadn't been so biased in her reporting she may have been less criticised. Equally, it's not a good look to make personal attack or plainly factually incorrect statements on major news programmes, then retract / 'apologise' not on those same programmes but on her own sm account. If she thinks she can get away with acting in a similar manner among the US political press pack, she may find a big shock is in store.

Eric Christison

Such a shame, Scotland used to be a place that was at ease with itself but the polarisation caused by the "neverendum" has left us divisive and hateful. This reporter was never biased. Her problem was in not saying what Scexiteers hoped she would say and also being the daughter of a Labour leader. Reason enough it seems for the partisans to hate her.

Quyen Lam

And UK politics isn't divided? And, yeah US isn't divided either?

Mark Glover

Didn’t she have to apologise more than once for reporting things wrong? Some would say in a biased manner.

Robert Stephens

When you are the machine of the oppressor don't expect to be loved by the oppressed.

Robert Bon

I suppose money and ambition has nothing to do with it.

John Andrew Clark

This is happening everywhere sadly. Scotland isn't unique in this respect.

Marion Garland

She was neither impartial or realised that her reports to UK news and then BBC Scotland were slanted differently with her ill-concealed dislike of Scottish citizens’ right to not do what England thinks is best for them. Other reporters do not get so much bad press because they try to be impartial. To say hundreds of thousands seeing her reporting as bad is not our fault and perhaps she should look to herself as to why she has dug such a hole that her journalistic talents are not to our taste.

Olympic gold

Eve Muirhead, Edinburgh's Jen Dodds and Team GB women win Winter Olympic curling gold

Maryann Mitchell

Congratulations to the young ladies of Scotland for winning the gold for GB, also the young men from Scotland for winning the Silver – good on you all.

Jacqueline Brannan

I stayed up and watched it on TV – well done girls, just brilliant.

Colin Dawson

Fabulous news. What a fantastic achievemen, well done team. You made the country very proud.

Pam Nelson

Congratulations to you all. All the curling players, men and women, should be thoroughly proud of themselves for the brilliant effort they made at the games. Well done. Scotland is very proud of you.

William Whellans

The true story of a great Scott. Eve Muirhead never ever gave up on her dream.Fantastic from the whole team. Well done, you deserve it.

Highway Code

Drivers face unlimited fines if new Highway Code rules aren’t followed

Louise Wilson

Drivers should give way to pedestrians at junctions? My son was driving the other evening and stopped at a junction to allow a pedestrian to cross...there followed a ridiculous game of 'you go, no, you go'. My son tried to wave the pedestrian over, he refused and told my son to drive on. Finally, after several rounds of this, we had no option but to drive on. I was walking in Duke Street last week and tried to cross near Tesco. After several minutes, not one vehicle gave way to allow me to cross, including cars, vans, a bus, and a police car. It wasn't that I particularly wanted them to, as I had plenty time, I just wanted to see how many drivers would conform to the new laws. None it would seem, and I don't blame them one bit. I am happy to wait until the road is clear before crossing as that is safer for everyone, or perhaps pedestrians should only be allowed to cross at designated crossings?

