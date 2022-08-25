Bin strikes - your views online

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy McKirdy

If the council are serious they would offer an inflation matching deal which would be entirely acceptable. This paper should be backing and leading all workers in their fight to achieve a decent wage.

Cindy Sum

Edinburgh already have issue with rats and mice. This situation will make them breed even more. Pay the bin man the money they are asking to stop another pandemic! The NHS is already short-staffed.

Pauline Downie

The blame lies with the Edinburgh Council and Scottish Government for cutting the council budget. Give the workers a decent pay offer, not an insult.

Scott Forster

Good on them. All workers deserve a raise.

Jorge J Figuerolas

The clowncil would rather spend money on things like the trams than pay their workers a decent wage.

Mikey Barrie

And it's the most important time of year, when energy bills, fuel and food is yet to rise even more, for those workers who aren't receiving a wage that matches inflation rates!

Nicola Mckean

Well done the binmen. Funny how businesses, councils, governments etc have money to pay the big bosses high salaries and big bonuses, but the working man/woman has to fight for a half decent pay rise!

Stuart Young

Any word on the reduction in council tax and the compensation for the tax payer who pay the wages of the non-workers?

Jayne Watt Kennedy

Hopefully better wages and conditions on their way. Stick together and fight back at the robbing government.

Sean Fyffe

It’s not the workers letting this mountain of rubbish build up, it’s your government. Aren’t they doing a great job? Remember this when you vote next time.

Audrey Dyer

Aa stand had to be made. I hope negotiations go their way but seriously doubt it. This highlights how for granted we take our refuse being collected and going forward I hope people do try to reduce waste.

Liam James

Fairly certain if the UK government wasn’t sitting on their hands while the UK cost of living soars, so many trades unions wouldn’t need to strike.

Janice Scott

Why have they refused the offer? I thought it was the amount they wanted.

Chris Hilton

Which party is to blame here? Who controls Edinburgh Council these days? Anyway the whole council should be collectively ashamed. If I was a tourist walking the streets as they were just now, I wouldn’t come back.

Graham Liddell

Plenty money for trams and referendums.

Paul Stevenson

Scotland has two governments and the one with the purse strings dictates how much of Scotland’s own money comes back to it. Scotland’s budget is finite, set by Westminster. Scotland can't overspend its budget. All this cost of living crisis is what happens when the Tories gave ignorance (Brexit vote) a chance.

Eileen Mitchell

Well, pay them what they're worth. Would you do their job? Don't think so!

Steve Bell

So the Tory-Labour coalition is going well!

Ivor Lloyd

About time essential workers got a fair pay rise. Hasten the revolution!

Eithne Bailey

Pay them enough to live. It feels like we are heading for a general strike. I hate the mess but I back them.

Kyle Danko

Who else here is getting a five per cent pay increase?

Colin Scott

Pay them what they deserve and get them back to work…simple stuff really, but unfortunately our council are unable to look at simplicity and forethought

Robert Currie

Maybe if they had a fair pay increase strike action wouldn't have been required in the first place. Edinburgh Council have only themselves to blame here, the strike was well forewarned

Bindy Beridge

Good for them. Easy to criticise the low paid when big businesses in Edinburgh and the council itself take in lots of cash and don’t give back. Look at Underbelly and the cost of cutting down trees in Princes Street Gardens to support them making even more money.

Andy Wallace

My bin men are inept, often failing to stop and collect the refuse.

