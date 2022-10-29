Boogie In The Morning continues to dominate all breakfast radio listening across the region - your views online

Boogie and Arlene from Forth 1's Boogie in the Morning breakfast show. And Forth 2's Ewen & Cat at Breakfast.

Jan Marshall

I prefer listening to Chief Radio. Not listening to same songs all the time. Better variety of songs, including island bands, unsigned artists, as well as current ones. Good banter too.

Gail Begg

Boogie’s team banter is great, just what’s needed on the way in to work. Can't say the music choice is the best, though.

Suzie Donald

Listened to them for years. Always make the morning commute enjoyable. Love them.

Wendy Paterson

I also listen to Chief Radio, Edinburgh Station – love hearing new unsigned artists. They also play your requests and have amazing presenters. Congratulations, though, to the team.

Janice Scott

Used to listen in years ago when I was getting up early and commuting to work.

Kris McLean

I love their banter, but it's just the music that turns me off. Much better tunage on Forth 2 with Ewan and Cat.

Colin Mclennan

I have listened to Forth 2 since It started in 1975 - great station. Love the breakfast show with Ewan and Cat.

Wilma Ferguson

I listen to Boogie every day on the way to work - they are the best.

Mark Richards

The banter is OK, but Forth 1 play the same 10 songs all day, it gets boring quickly.

Jackie Doig

Ewan and Cat all the way - fantastic music and I love the aye or naw game.

Dean Thomson

Brilliant banter from them all….Steven and Gary are good on Drive Time as well…Ewan n Kat are decent as well.

Neil Philp

Aye, if you like hearing the same songs 50 times a day!

Bob Paterson

Boogie in the morning is the only show worth listening to nowadays.

Annette Heary

My commute to work it so happy and you get a laugh. Great start to working in the NHS, I enjoy every minute of it. Keep up the amazing work.

David Boswell

They don’t have much competition to be fair.

Vaves Ronald

Congratulations to your team. I listen to Chief Radio, Edinburgh Station because of the many unsigned musicians and my love of Island bands.

Tanya Osborne

Can't beat Absolute Radio. Banter is so funny.

T Lslji Pheonix

Radio is cheaper than TV and the rest.

Missing city shops

"I miss Jenners. I miss the old HMV shop" – People in Edinburgh share what they'd bring back to Princes Street

Sheila Wilson

Impossible to park anywhere near is one of the reasons. Public transport is not always the answer as many people are physically unable to due to disability. Far easier to access the retail parks.

Mary Stuart

I just miss a street full of decent quality shops. How many times do you actually need to visit one of the 13 (last time I was there) phone shops?

Linda Gordon

A selection of different affordable shops would be great.

Lizz Rennie

HMV has already re-opened in Princes Street, and Jenners is re-opening as a luxury hotel and rooftop bar once the refurbishments have finished.

Shirley Spear

Grace, style and a true sense of place for the capital. Cleanliness and tidiness.

Chris Tait

"I'd like to see Jenners back. I didn't buy much in it." And there is your problem with High Streets - I want shops... but not to use them.

Kris Anderson

C&A, Jenners, BHS.

Calum MacLeod

The putting green on East Princes Street!

Jenny Lee

Jenners, BHS, Littlewoods, Debenhams, John Menzies, Woolworths.

Carol Mcritchie-ramage

The problem being people not using the high street shops - that’s how we lose them.

Gavin O'Neill

Shops that you can afford to buy things in

David Pritchard

Roads you can drive on without bikes coming up the side of you and going on though red traffic lights

Andrew Donaldson

There is an HMV selling records on Princes Street now.

