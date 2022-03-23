Boris Johnson speech controvery - your views online

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the Conservative Party Spring Forum at Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Iain Lancastle

The man is a political buffoon who in my opinion is not fit for office. What a stupid thing for him to say at such a time of turmoil. Brexit is not done, negotiations continue with us on the outside. The oven- ready deals haven't appeared as he promised either.

Ulla König

I think that his Brexit made Putin think that Europe is weak and divided.

Tricia Wootten

Not in my name or any Scot for that matter. Total disgrace of a man, how insensitive can he get?

Ian Young

The British people didn't, the English did!

Michael Diegnan

Brexit is what the people of Scotland did not vote for. The only people who have gained out of Brexit is Conservative party through his blatant corruption and compulsive lying. And to compare the war in the Ukraine and Brexit is showing disrespect the people of the Ukraine where many have lost their lives.

Andi Macnicol

As I recall, England voted for Brexit and Scotland is expected to do what it's telt.

Andoni Amuchastegui

That has been taken out of context. He was talking about freedom of the press, something you should support.

Henry Mcintosh

Nearly as low as the SNP using Ukraine to push for indy.

Robert Ayr

Britons voted for 75p for a small tin of beans and families eating cereal with a fork to make the milk go around. Brexit Tory Britain = laughing stock!

Greg Thornton

Nope, Scotland didn’t vote for Brexit. We were brave enough to stand up to the bully boy tactics of the Tory lies. Only pushed through to save his own skin from the corruption that runs through his government.

Peter Donoghue

The one time his PR team let him anywhere near a mic on his own!

Niki Morrison

This man isn’t a clown, he’s dangerous.

Annie Shipley

Embarrassment. Does anything to deflect from his own incompetence.

Fraser Cook

As many have pointed out, the similarity is both were paid for with Russian money.

Graham Tait

Yeah, I really hated the oppression of the EU right enough, all that easy travel and trading - who needs it? The people who voted Brexit probably amount to Russian interference, not real people - 52 per cent of the public can't all be idiots.

Arran Ross

I thought Ukraine were trying to join the EU, not Dad’s Army.

Jack Brock

So much for Brexit. Because of it our workers have no protection - P&O for example. The Spanish/Irish/French staff didn't get fired because they are protected by EU rules. Our workforce aren't because we aren't in the EU and have no protection. Brexit is a complete disaster designed to benefit the rich at the expense of the poorest and hard working people of these islands and Boris Johnson and his bunch of robbers should be utterly ashamed of themselves.

Trefor Williams

It's the first time for a fortnight or so that he has said anything. He's certainly dived in with both feet with this ludicrous comment.

Janet Prior

I like Boris but we’re still paying large amount of money to the EU. We’re not free.

Elaine Lawton

I wonder if he will have a party to celebrate his utterly stupid comments.

Ian Suggitt

Just another load of tosh coming from his lying mouth. The Brexit vote was a con then and is a worsening con now.

Jaymie McNeill

Ridiculous comparison. But now he’s said that, how is it that Scotland’s people arent allowed, in his eyes, to chose their fate?

Margaret Love

Unbelievable, it just gets worse and worse and he just keeps getting away with it.

Joe Porco

Ukraine wants freedom to join the European Union, England chose freedom to leave the European Union!

Gary Aitchison

This man is a clown, total embarrassment to this country. Get him out of office.

Stuart Gallacher

It's the instinct for Scots to gain their freedom from Westminster and the nasty Tories

Paul Dickson

He has no moral compass.

