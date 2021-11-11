Bother on the buses - your views online

Sam McIntosh

Get some of the clippies back, especially the women who would not stand for any nonsense on their bus.

Sonia McRorie-Smith

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make them work cleaning the buses and sit on one while being pelted with stones.

Jacqueline Calder

Sadly this antisocial behaviour on buses isn't a new thing, it's been going on for too many years. When it is seen that there will be little or no consequence to this behaviour, it will and does continue. Until stronger action is taken, sadly it will go on.

Iain Brough

Was there this level of antisocial behaviour when there were more youth clubs and activity centres for kids? I don’t remember stoning buses being an issue in the past.

Alan Grant

British Transport Police?

Ian McWilliam

It’s only going to get worse from next year when the feral brats will be hopping on and off of buses with the free travel.

Linda Hake

Bring back bus conductors, quicker journeys and assistance for disabled, elderly and young parents etc, while they travel.

Johnny Beskow

Stop giving the guilty parties a slap on the wrist.

Roddy Smith

Plaster their faces on the buses.

Craig Fitzy Fitzgerald

Instead of giving youths free travel, use the cash for things for them to do, like community centres and youth clubs.

Denise McCann

Police catching them in the first place would help (undercover officers on buses, in cars at the problem areas). Then community service, make them give back to the communities they’re destroying - and name and shame.

David Barker

Will be a 1000 per cent worse come January when the little brats ride around for free.

Mike Inglis

I fear for the future that the under 22s will get free travel and run riot. And for what? Us facing fewer services due to fleet availability and higher fares to compensate for this.

Lorraine Bell

If caught on bus CCTV, shame them by posting their pictures. I think buses need cameras for outside views as well.

Raymond Rose

If the violence is occurring in particular identified areas, then temporarily remove the right to free travel from zones for under 22-year-olds. The pressure is then on them for self-regulation of behaviour between peers.

Rita Brett

When I drove for First Bus and got to Leith Academy, I used to get 1p coins thrown at me, and on the sprinters you weren’t closed in. Not enough discipline at home or school.

Lloyd Wilson

Give them bus passes with their name and photo on, then maybe they can be traced.

Tony Beecher

How about giving the youth something to do? Community centres, youth clubs etc are not funded or have been shut down!. Kids are bored and when bored do stupid things to keep themselves entertained. They are not mature enough to consider the consequences of their actions yet. Police cannot enforce anything where they’re involved and it’s only getting worse. Free travel will see buses become the youth clubs, like most already are.

Joyce Combe

Get them to clean the buses, inside and outside.

Julia Miles

There have been times young teenagers have made me feel so uncomfortable on buses. Also, bus drivers shouldn’t let drunk people on.

Davina Stuart

Bring back conductors. Two professionals on a bus supporting each other and looking after passengers.

Ian MacLachlan

Nothing! As we do not have a judiciary that lives like the majority of people do, they don’t take buses! Time for an elected judiciary and if they are no use, then they get the “boot” like ordinary people would!

John Hood

Uncaring and lax parents are at the root of this problem. Punish them as well as their kids, that might change their behaviour.

Craig Ferguson