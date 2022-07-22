Bus lane fines - your views online

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 58,000 penalty notices were handed out to motorists for driving in bus lanes in 2021/22. Picture: Dan Phillips.

Andrina Inglis

I was directed into a bus lane due to road works and guess what...yup, a fine!! Appealed, got a stock (snotty) reply. They obviously had not read why I was appealing, just wanted the money.

Joyce Marshall

Never worked to ease traffic in Vancouver either - obviously works for the financial coffers though.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Mackenzie

And what happened to that great income, because the roads in Edinburgh are a disgrace.

Mick Grubb

I recently pulled over for a split second into a bus lane to let an ambulance on emergency call pass… Fined £30 for the privilege. It's hard enough for emergency services drivers in Edinburgh with all the road works, congestion, new cycle lanes, must be a complete nightmare for them. I feel for them, the stress en route to calls must be huge.

Michele Lynch

Fined for going over the smallest part of that line – it’s shocking. Where does the money go? Not on the roads, that’s for sure.

Craig Carson

Yet people still do it. All this shows is the fines aren't big enough and there isnt enough enforcement.

Robert Howlieson

And no doubt very little in parking fines for the same areas. Parked vehicles are more of an issue for bus lane than people driving in them.

Angela Mcdermott

Use this cash to fix the potholes/craters, then drivers won’t have to go into a bus lane to avoid them.

Russell Brand

These fines are now incorporated into the council’s budget every year along with parking charges. Proof, if anyone needed it, that these lanes have absolutely nothing to do with congestion but are if fact a cash cow that keeps giving. If bus lanes worked, why is Princes Street a mess? The only people that can use it are buses and taxis.

‘Dangerous’ parking

Councillor demands crackdown on ‘appalling and dangerous’ parking in Portobello

Steven Robertson

I know the mention of trams get people quite irate, however, now that we are lumbered with them, does it not make sense to have them going along the popular part of the coast to Portobello and further along to Musselburgh, like in the old days before they were ripped up? I’m just asking the question!

Claire A A Eadie

They park because they know they will get away with it.

Anjou Banjou

There are far nicer beaches not far away, car drivers! Who wants to go to Porty when it's full of fighting teens, loud music and seagulls grabbing at food?

Paul Hood

We now live in a society where it’s ‘I'm alright, Jack’.

Lynda Kennedy

It's not just in Portobello, it's everywhere. Parking on pavements is a no-go, they are for pedestrians not cars.

Steven Rutherford

What happened to the 150 parking places agreed in a consultation at the bottom of Kings Road? This was always public parking but now is being used for the cafe and pub/restaurant.

Mike Hood

Get them towed away, then they will think twice about illegal parking.

Jane Lukey

Can't believe the traffic wardens missed a trick lifting them all and making some cash.

Wendy Henderson

The police and the traffic wardens should be charging them - yellow lines are 24/7!

Linda Dodds

And down at Portobello Seim Centre there are 3-4 disabled parking bays and twice I've been there and youngsters have been parked in them, either listening to music or eating fish and chips!

Jeff Little

So much for it being illegal to park within 10m of junction. Virtually never see any action being taken for this anymore. Apparently it’s a matter for parking wardens now and not the police.

Allan Taylor

Heatwave over, back to normal. The residents park on the pavements too, not just visitors.

Iain Brough

Maybe if they’d got a bus there wouldn’t be a problem.

Bobbie Storrie

The car park at Tumbles in Portobello was gridlocked at times because of incon-siderate parking. Staff and customers unable to find parking spaces. Always same when sun appears.

Subscribe