Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hinted at more tax rises by warning the “recovery comes with a cost” - your views online

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivers his speech on day two of the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex on October 4, 2021 in Manchester, England. This year's Conservative Party Conference returns as a hybrid of in-person and online events after last year it was changed to a virtual event due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Boris Johnson addresses the party as its leader for the third time. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***

David Paul

We have to remember that the stopping of the Universal Credit rise, the cutting of benefits etc are all a political choice. They say we can't afford it, really? People need to open their eyes and question.

Val Anderson

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woo! Who cares anyway so long as the UK can still function as a tax haven for the super-rich and their properly portfolios? What are mere food and fuel shortages compared to the chance to hide billions for the pockets of billionaires? Have some pride in your nation…

John Hewit

To be fair, it was always going to happen. The last 18 months or so have been massively expensive for the country. All the bailing out of companies and the furloughing of staff has cost billions. It was going to have to be recouped at some point. The thing I have a problem with is they aren’t taxing the right people or companies. They still haven’t done anything to close the tax loopholes that allow individuals and companies to evade tax. It’s immoral but it ain’t illegal and that makes a big difference.

Elizabeth McArthur

The SNP did not make any mention of any “recovery” when they raised the taxes last time round!

Dan Craig

But will those taxes apply to the wealthiest in society too?

Stephen Edwards Thom

Bet he doesn't tax rich people like himself and his family.

Ronnie Williams

As the Pandora papers show, Tories dont pay any tax!

Ewan Cameron

Only for the peasants, though.

Tony Kilanowski

More taxes on the workers, so they can build the funds back up that they gave to companies that made fictional PPE and other scam companies their friends owned.

Helen Moffat

Hope all the workers that weren’t furloughed and worked through it all don’t have to pay extra in taxes. They after all gained nothing and worked regardless of their own health and their family’s.

Joe Clifford

Tax rises for the workers, more tax evasion for the rich. That's the Westminster way. It's time to go.

Jackie Hamilton

Perhaps the UK should have adopted the Irish government furlough scheme – three years to pay back money received.

Willie Milne

A cost to the poorest in our society. Pigs at the trough again, putting more misery on people who are already suffering.

Stuart Munro

Having listened to Rishi Sunak outlining his rationale for supporting Brexit, he was perfectly echoing the reasons as to why Scotland should be independent.

Scott Robertson

Did people seriously think they had received free money over the last 18 months? It doesn't matter if we are governed by the Tories or an independent country, we would have to pay it back regardless! There's no such thing as a freebie.

Kevin Murray

Ten per cent one-off wealth tax on everyone with over £10 million in their poke. That’ll bring in more than an increase in NIC or income tax.

Lioslaith Rose

We wouldn't need tax rises if so much money wasn't stolen from our taxes and given to cronies. Boris still refuses to say how much was given to whom in untendered contracts, ignoring UK companies who had experience and stock ready in favour of startup companies providing non- existent or unfit for purpose goods and services.

Stevie Donnelly

Does this affect taxpayers in Scotland? We already pay the highest taxes in the UK.

Rameez Bukhari

Time to open a BVI company.

John Burnett

Well, Tory in Irish means outlaw, robber. So no surprises there.

Joanne Laidlaw

Does that mean the workers who weren’t placed on furlough and kept the country afloat won’t be taxed extra?

Val Anderson

Time to stop your hatred and blame of the poor and vulnerable and pay attention to the monsters in charge. People on benefits or refugees are not the reason everything is f****d!

John Miller