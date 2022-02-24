Changes to Covid rtestrictions in Scotland - your views online

Maciej Dabrowski

How about figuring out how to financially support small businesses that have had to let go of staff, close, or make ends meet? Instead they're debating "mask regulations".

Graeme Robertson

Why 21 March for these masks, why not immediately or next Monday. Control freakery - no one is bothering with her rules anyway. Just get on any bus - if people are wearing masks at all they will be under their chins in many cases, foreign visitors have no idea of the rules and most don't wear masks. In pubs etc people walking about just don't give a toss anymore.

Margaret Gillies

Please remember that the mask does not afford much protection for the wearer. It is not principally to protect the wearer, it is to protect other people. I intend to continue wearing one in public places and will continue to use hand sanitiser. Scotland is not free from Covid, no matter how much politicians want it to be. There are over 1000 patients in hospital who have tested positive.

Malek Birmatou

I was in the pub yesterday and no one was wearing a mask, staff or customers.

Patricia Agnes Cruikshank Williamson

Nobody cares anymore. I have carers coming to me and they don't even use masks.

Lindsay Brown

Sturgeon and Swinney have not got a clue. More and more are not wearing masks anymore anyway and as far as track and trace is concerned we never get asked – totally clueless.

Maureen Cummings

I’ll still wear one on transport and in shops for a while to come.

Craig Stewart

We've had hundreds of scientists do tests on masks and all have come back saying they do little or nothing at all. If someone wants to wear a mask, then it's their choice; if people don't want to, then that's their choice. People not wearing a mask doesn't make someone else's mask, not work. Did she just copy Boris's homework and then pass it off as her scientific findings?

Vacek Vatzwahveek

Will verbal abuse, prejudice and antagonism against the unjabbed end on March 21 as well? Or will we be second class citizens till the end of days?

Kevin Somerville

More and more people are stopping wearing masks. I won't miss them one bit.

Derry Delboy Livingstone

Folk have had enough, nobody wants to be wearing masks in summe. Why does one rule finishe on February 28 but another has to run into March – is this a last grasp at control? Just get on with getting the country and the NHS back up off its knees.

David Black

On public transport? It will make no difference whether its guidance or law, as there has never been any enforcement in the first place, hence the reason she refuses to answer as to why.

Christina Mcneill

Of course if you have Covid self-isolate – good common sense. Boris is going wrong way.

Joanne Mathieson

There’s increasing poverty, the cost of living is rising, the cost of heating homes is set to rocket, people who are on low incomes often don’t have the luxury of being paid while being off sick and will face the horrific choice to either go to work and earn money to eat/ feed their kids and heat their homes. Or stay off and fall further in to poverty. Perhaps rather than rebuke these people, spare a thought for those who don’t have a choice, because sometimes, they don’t. Thankfully I am not in that position, however, many of us might be in the coming months with this economy.

Keith Spencer

So the whole Covid passport scheme and millions spent on it was well worth it, eh! Well done.

Eileen Beesley

There was never a legal requirement to do it in Scotland. People are still required to isolate if they have symptoms in England.

Davie Chalmers

Does this mean that employers will be ordered to ensure that full pay benefits will be made or are folk expected to cut their own throat financially?

Sarahjane McLaren

About time we normalised staying home when you’re sick. Shouldn’t need laws to tell people to do that.

Atholl Cunningham

Like it or not we need to live with the virus . I know there maybe a lot of people who are still scared of it and the possible impacts of it however to get the economy going we need to get on with life in my opinion.

Eleanor Carter

Why are they continuing with resting when they know the tests are faulty?

