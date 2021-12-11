Christmas parties at risk - your views online

Chrismas party gatherings are to be discouraged because of the new Covid variant

Heather Millar Stoddart

But you can be crammed in at the Christmas Marke,t and what about the New Year Street Party. Plenty of money to the council for this. We have to live with this now and just be sensible and get on with our lives.

David Jack

All parties are cancelled unless you work for the government.

Iain Cameron

After all that's happening with governments people are still doing as they are told, like sheep.

James Harley

But it's ok for parties at Number 10.....nah, they can stuff their rules.

Campbell Scott

But it was OK for 30,000 folk from all over the world to come to Scotland for two weeks for the COP26 free for all protest, with the Scottish First Minister leading the way.

Shona Miller

Aye right, while Boris hosts his raves.

Alan Weir

I'm sure Downing Street will be renting out their space for a party.

Gordon McCallum

What about Boris Johnson? Rule for one and rule for another.

Carol Heart

Treat us like adults. We’re getting fed up getting dictated to. Some of us can think for ourselves.

Cheryle Henderson

No. What about supermarkets? Schools? Does it only spread at Xmas parties? Get lost. Be sensible like everyone already is and leave us to live our lives. Enough is enough.

Donna Brown

She can get lost, while all sporting events can still have thousands....she is not helping her case!

Tram finances

Dividends from Lothian Buses totalling £18 million due to help finance Edinburgh's tram extension won't materialise, councillors have been told.

Alex Weir

Read the official tram accounts, available to view online. The tram debts are increasing every single year, and that’s even without factoring in the huge interest payments on the initial loans, conveniently omitted from the accounts. Where’s the money coming from to keep this pointless fiasco running, because it sure isn’t from fare revenue?

Stevie Webster

No surprise there then, total fiasco.

David Boswell

Lothian are spending millions on the new Euro 6 buses to lower the carbon footprint, even considering it costs £300k per bus.

Jamie Stalker

The Americans spend US $1 billion sticking a man on the moon. Edinburgh managed 12 miles of track! #IWishMyAccountantWas AsGoodAsTheirs

Robert Howlieson

Good, better spent on the more practical bus service.

David Black

I'm sure it will all come out in Lord Hardie's inquiry. Mind you, we will all be pushing up the daises by the time that farce is published.

Fundraiser cancelled

Parents fume after Edinburgh City Council cancel pupils’ winter fundraiser over ‘nonsense’ Covid policies

Gill Fraser Stewart

It really is time to put your children first instead of last every single time. They are the easy target as they don’t spend much and do as they are told. But they are quite literally our future - economically and socially.

Mary Thompson

It’s all about pounds, nothing to do with virus. Greed, greed, greed. Sick of listening to this garbage.

Mandy Milne

We were at the Xmas markets on Saturday and it was an absolute nightmare...have never known them to be so busy...you could hardly walk...seemed a bit pointless having stewards at the gates as they clearly let far too many in at same time...absolutely shocking.

Robert Speirs

Speak to Boris, he'll make sure it goes ahead.

Michael Widdowson

Just do it outside school hours, the council can’t do a thing about it. Absolute nonsense, doesn’t make any sense.

Gillian H Wood

Could they not just have allocated time slots for parents to book to stop overcrowding? Sure if you go to the Xmas Market on Princes Street its more crowded than their fair would have been!

Angela Mcdermott

Absolutely ridiculous. Once again one rule for one and another for everyone else.

Lillian Wells