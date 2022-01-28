Cockburn Street appearance is declining say residents - your views online

Tim Wight

It is time to fine and police parking on footpaths. It is out of control all over Edinburgh and causes all sorts of problems.

Mark Cairney

Or returning it to its Old Town tenement roots? Gardyloo!

Callum MacPherson

They don't need more parking wardens, they just need these temporary structures for food/drink in the street removed, then the problem would be solved. The structures were understandable while at the height of the pandemic but are just not practical in the long term and are demonstrably ruining lives.

Marion Miller

For Scotland’s capital city it is a disgrace, filthy overflowing bins, roadworks everywhere. Won’t even mention Princes Street – so sad, an embarrassment.

James Whitelaw

It has been for years, the people paying top dollar and getting little or nothing back. The council is an absolute shambles, making residents and drivers lives miserable.

Ian MacLachlan

The “residents” would not have liked the “Edinburgh of Old” where there were street traders all over the streets! From “Fish Wives” to “ Luckenbooths” Obviously they look forward to a tine when all shops are gone, like in Dalry, and everything is online from warehouses in industrial estates! Then they can stay permanently on their iPhones!

Pauline Downie

Edinburgh is a disgrace – rubbish and weeds everywhere. Pavements / roads are actually hazards to walk and drive on.

Clara Macleod

I blame the Avengers. Ever since they offered to deep fry Wanda Maximoff's kebab there in Avengers - Infinity War (2018), Cockburn Street has gone downhill.

Kevin McCabe

There’s currently 18 pages of roadworks on the council website. That’s approximately 270 road closures, temp lights, SFP nonsense and utilities. Who decides this is OK? At what point do they tell utility companies or housing developers they’ll have to wait? It’s an embarrassment to the city.

Rae Grant

Edinburgh should lose its city status and be renamed “Disgrace”.

Eric Christison

When the council elections come vote for the party you think cares most about Edinburgh and will fix its problems. If you don't vote for Edinburgh's sake, nothing will change.

Tarek Landoulsi

Nothing will change because there is not the will or morals for it. Drivers park on zigzag lines, go through red lights, people dump domestic waste anywhere they want.

Bill Blair

Ditto Morningside and Bruntsfield. Lumps of concrete and poles lining the streets. Loading and unloading practically impossible. Cycle lanes filthy because they can't be or aren't cleaned properly.

Gavin Skinner

No parking or stopping. Get that wooden structure down. And pick the refuse up daily.

Most European cities tidy up the rubbish through the night. Follow that model and keep our city a top place to visit.

Michael Linton

This disgrace of a council is destroying our once beautiful city. Most of the roads are no better than dirt tracks and all they do is waste vast amounts of money on their vanity projects like the tram system and their anti-car project that they laughingly call Spaces for People. All of this is making Edinburgh look like a third world shanty town.

Gavin Muir

It’s all vans probably in maintaining the businesses on the street – give them a break.

James Jamieson

I remember a time when there were few parking restrictions on Cockburn Street and it retained its charm. The street was not designed to cope with outdoor dining so it’s madness to allow it. Edinburgh’s traffic management has left me bewildered over the years.

Ayren CA Honey

Nothing unique to Cockburn Street. The whole city is like this these days.

Michael Mullen

Good luck in the future when the residents need a tradesperson. That whole area is already a nightmare as it is!

Martin Salkeld

I've just sent a freedom of information request for the percentage breakdown of what council tax pays for. Once received I'll withhold the percentage for maintaining roads. Once they restart I'll resume paying it.

A message from the Editor