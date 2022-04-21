Concert venue election promises - your views online

Julie Logan

Princes Street Gardens is a public park and nobody, including the council, should be profiteering from it. Plenty empty offices etc that could be made into an indoor venue or the old Odeon on Clerk Street would make a great indoor music venue that Edinburgh desperately needs.

Ian McWilliam

The Scot Nat cult have already destroyed Edinburgh, so pre-election promises are meaningless.

Neil Hastie

I’m sure we were promised that last time. What did we get…traffic chaos and potholes!

Austin Noble

Maybe they’re pre-election promises. Could be - timely waste collections, clean streets, roads being repaired to an adequate standard . . . the list goes on. McVey and his gang are done. Edinburgh deserves better and it’s time they were voted out.

Cormac Lovett

Edinburgh has long needed a mid- to large-sized, state-of-the-art, indoor events space to compete with the Hydro in Glasgow. Problem is this 10k space will probably end up downsized to 6 or 7k and not be big enough to properly compete for the top acts... if it ever happens, which is probably unlikely at best.

Alex Monaghan

The city is a shambles with only the SNP-led council to blame. The millions frittered away on SFP is a disgrace.

Paul Burgess

What happened to the plans a couple of years ago to completely revamp the gardens and build a new concert stage? There was a design contest. We need a council who actually get things done. The city is a mess right now.

Catherine White

I’m sure all that money could be spent in other ways. Fixing the potholes in the roads for example.

Alan Davidson

The Ross Bandstand has already had a competition, design and winner under the current SNP Council who did nothing with it, so why would they do it after May? Also note it only states a new 10,000 arena will be pursued if they win. That doesn't mean it will be built. Looks like empty promises again.

Janet McLeod

How about fixing the potholes, fixing the pavements, cleaning the streets, emptying the bins, removing the spaces for people …. all things that affect the daily life of the residents of this city?

Kyle Robertson

Where will everyone stay – they are about to bin off Airbnb?

Evelyn Stables

Edinburgh have been promising this for years. What happened to the big music venue at Ocean Terminal that was supposed to happen about 10 years ago?

Frank Mckay

Don't bother with empty promises, just continue with ruining Edinburgh with "spaces for people" projects or whatever you call it now.

Crawford Smith

The Ross Bandstand should been revamped 20 years ago, and once again since then. There were also great venues in both the Odeon and the Picturehouse… both gone after mismanagement. Too little, too late… as always.

Julie Starr

What planet do these people live on? The city is at breaking point as services are cut, people are homeless and they want to build an arena! Roll on May!

Monica L-o

I would be more worried about wth families living in guesthouses waiting for a council flat.

Nessie Radge Romie

They had plans before for this and some of the architects drawings put forward you’d think were from nursery class or visiting aliens.

Jamie Corstorphine

Ah well, they have my vote then … NOT. Time to move on from the SNP, they have done too much damage here already.

William Manson

Aye if they get in. Then it will be ‘sorry, nea money’. Why not tell us you are going to put all streets and roads back to way they here. With no sfp and potholes. Show the citizens you will give them what they would like, not what a bunch of dictators want.

John Hendry

Wonder if it will be Turkey, China or Germany building it.

Liz Mcgaw

Mmm, more need for decent social housing and care for our vulnerable. Whoever is on top of that has my vote. I’ve never seen this city in such a shambolic state as this SNP clooncil has achieved.

Neil Warden

Ten years to implement at four times the cost.

A message from the Editor