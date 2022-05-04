Congestion charge retaliation - your views online

Renée La Racineuse

This exposes the absurdity of charging anyone to go anywhere. These proposals aren’t about the environment, that’s just a convenient excuse, they’re about milking motorists to pay for vanity projects.

Irena Wilsonski

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just charge both directions, what is the problem? Edinburgh is clogged every day, so something has to be done and if Midlothian want to charge Edinburgh residents let them, it shouldn't become an argument. Edinburgh can't cope with the number of cars so it makes sense to try to limit stop them.

Lorraine Blyth

I was always taught that “two wrongs don’t make a right”. We as a society)should be campaigning to stop all charges between local council boundaries.

David G Anderson

Drivers are an easy target - road tax, fuel tax , VAT on parts etc. Now driving to a place!

Rebecca McLennan

What about carers? I’m heartily sick of drivers being made to be the enemy when they do a whole heap of necessary jobs in and around Edinburgh in cars and should not be penalised for the privilege.

Andrina Inglis

There was a referendum, the (significant) majority voted no to such charges.... council not happy, so waits a few years then tries again, hoping all too worn down to resist.

Gillian Fisken

There should be no congestion charge at al. They are already restricting who can drive in with the low emission zone. If Edinburgh get it then why not Aberdour on a summer’s day - traffic is horrendous and most are not local! That shows how stupid the charges are!

Louise Wilson

So basically if SNP can’t divide the UK the next best thing to them is to divide Scotland by councils?We won’t be able to drive anywhere without being charged. How stupid is this council/government getting?

Wedding venues

What is Edinburgh's best wedding venue?

Laura Mitchell

The Balmoral for the best wedding reception.

Michael Inman

The Vittoria restraunt was incredible for myself and 16 guests at my wedding. A full evening of four- course dining, perfect service and gorgeous private dining room. Would 100 per cent reccomend it if dance isn't your thing.

Jan Allan

We got married in our church, then had a barbecue in the church garden afterwards. It was a perfect day.

Sara Mclean

Not quite Edinburgh, but got married in Dalhousie Castle, Midlothian. It was beautiful.

Drew Nicholson

The original Rosslyn Inn in Roslin - fantastic.

Stewart Adam

Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

Lynne Cumming

Prestonfield House Hotel, Edinburgh.

Adele Mertens

We got married at the Apex Hotel, Grassmarket …best view in Edinburgh. Day, food, do, piper were amazing.

Diane Combe

The Norton House Hotel who arranged the wedding in under three weeks to perfection!

Dave Shields

Slateford Bowling Club.

Aileen Crawford

Not Edinburgh but Archerfield in East Lothian.

Angie Ange Walker

Orroco Pier South Queensferry, did us proud. Great venue, great staff.

Kathleen Lawson

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club. It’s at Kirknewton, so just on the edge of Edinburgh.

Shona Casey

Doubletree by Hilton Sky Bar in city centre.

Joanne Galloway

Queen Charlotte Rooms.

Wilma McCann

Mansion House, Edinburgh Zoo.

Brian Mckay

Ratho Barge or Newtongrange Mining Museum.

Sarah Jane McLean

The King’s Manor.

David Alexander Cumming

Secret Herb Garden.

John Brechin

Granton community centre.

Morag Donaldson Philip

Braid Hills Hotel.

George Thorburn

Gladstones, Leith.

Steven Pratt