Council tax rise - your views online

The applications had been lodged for Covid business support.

Louise Wilson

Vote out SNP, Labour and Greens in May's local election. The only possible candidates to vote for are Conservative at local level. If they win I'm thinking they won't have an overall majority, so may have to form a coalition...with Lib Dem maybe? We really need to get rid of SNP, Labour and Greens though, their policies have been disastrous for the city.

Linda Hawkes

That’s the SNP at it again – council tax rise and the council clowns think it grows on trees. Time for a change, the SNP are going to bleed us all dry it never ends with them. At this rate SNP will have us starving and homeless. This will keep them on their big fat salaries and more money for their trams.

Niomi Fox

I'm Band D, and I was already paying 1800 in 20/21. Yeah, we are gonna get a "rebate" of £150 and then CT will rise £80. Thanks very much.

Keith Tait

Council tax is rising again despite services paid for reducing.

Paul Mc Dougall

The powers that be in this country are hell bent on hitting everyone hard in the pocket, yet when energy, fuel, food costs etc go through the roof the silence is deafening.

David Black

Let that sink in, three perr cent increase for even more cuts in service. That's the shocking level of service we already receive, yet those responsible for that are untouchable due to Labour policy of "No Redundancy". Seventeen individuals earn more than £100,000 + pension, yet just look at the city. Vote out Labour who are responsible for this policy and vote in an administration that will drain the swamp of underachieving but overpaid senior officials and start at the very top.

Chris Poncho Boquo

Rates relief, UC and furlough… great at the time but it was never free money. We’ll be paying it all back and more with NI and income tax and council tax increases for years to come.

Patricia Paterson

At this rate we'll all be homeless and starving.

Adam Paxton

They’ve got some brass neck on them to demand more money when CEC slash public services and spend tax money on bollards, vanity projects and private business interests.

Lorna Gatens

Surely a bad idea when fuel/utilities are rising so much. Or don't they care?

Robert Howlieson

Are we getting our £150 support paid by the government?

Shona Miller

All to do with grabbing the furlough money back. This was never helping us out. The council won’t be happy till we are working to pay every penny to them. The tax rise on NI is sickening.

James Law

People complained when council tax was frozen for ten years. Now they are complaining that it is going up. Just think, if the rise this year was the same for the last ten, council tax would be 30 per cent more now.

Jackie Marr

Going to cost a lot more chasing arrears. Debt charities will be at full capacity trying to get everyone sorted.

David Margaret Grant-Wilson

Hands up all those people who have extra left at the end of the month now to accommodate all these living expenses . . . go on anyone. No, didn't think so.

Wendy Bell

Maybe if all councillors actually voted instead of cop out. They should be made to vote.

Christine Douglas

Sure East Lothian is doing the same.

Angela Walker

It’s getting to the point where I can't make my money go any further.

Christopher Farrall

Huge hikes? If mine goes up five per cent it’s £6 a month or £73 for the year and I get £150 rebate, so it’s actually less than last year! Energy bills have already doubled, petrol has soared and food is going up and all these are going to soar now Russia has invaded Ukraine, but we are supposed to get angry because council tax is going up a little bit?

Lioslaith Rose

Fat cat wages and bonuses for "a job well done" on trams - it all has to come from somewhere.

Craig Bain

It’s the energy prices I’m more concerned about. It’s going to make people homeless.

Russell Isabella Gibson

So whatever happened to the SNP that would abolish the hated council tax?

Amy Wood

Even Tory councils are putting it up three per cent.

