Council tax set to rise - your views online
Council tax 'could rise by up to five per cent every year over the next three years'
Tam Carr
Are the people moaning about an increase in council tax the same people complaining about the reduction in bin collections, potholes, etc? Can't they see that the money to pay for our services comes from the council tax?
Kate Gibson
If it’s to go towards social care I'm all for it but if it's to be put towards the CEC ludicrous cycling without repairing the roads (not just dumping a bit of tarmac at a pothole, only for it to needing done two-three months later) and collecting rubbish they can think again. The council tax is for the benefit of all, not just a niche group!
Kash Ali
I thought Brexit was going to resolve all the issues in this country?
Elaine Logan
So they don’t empty bins as regularly, don’t clean the streets, don’t tend to common areas that are now covered in weeds, drains blocked and not being maintained, people living in houses with mould and damp climbing the walls, roads with potholes, bollards everywhere, trams to nowhere… but we’re going to be paying more for the privilege?
Miles Medboe
Taxes need to rise. Council tax and NI are about the least pregressive ways to go about this, though.
VIP drivers
Sections of the M8 motorway could be shut to commuters during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month
Iain Fisher
Look on the plus side. if Joe Biden goes on a tour of Edinburgh in the "beast", the Spaces for People bollards will all be destroyed. Silver lining, folks.
Stuart Munro
That's shocking! We need some new laws to jail people like that. Blocking up our logistics network and damaging our economy without a care. Bloody hooligans are just out to destroy our way of life.
Stuart Winton
The three biggest leaders in the world choose to stay in Edinburgh rather than Glasgow - says it all really.
Graeme Robertson
Stuff them - COP26 is just a party for freeloaders, and all that yapping will achieve zilch until the likes of China and Russia agree that some action is necessary.
Ian MacLachlan
The only person to benefit will be Putin. The numpties will want to stop gas exploration and production in the North Sea and import it from Russia!
Derek McArthur
I thought they would all have the integrity to be using public transport to help the environment!
Patricia Anderson
A nightmare for Glasgow people.
Elaine Mclennan
I suppose Edinburgh smells of paint again.
Ian Simpson
Whole areas of Moscow are closed when Mr Putin travels to the Kremlin, not a car or comrade within three miles.
Richard Garven
Time the M8 in Glasgow was shut permanently.
Alun Thomas
M8 was shut the other night, after the Genesis concert. Sent via Stirling and Falkirk!
Gary McKenzie
The motorway will be closed anyway once the climate protesters that block the M25 head north for CO26!
Chocolate shortage
Fears of Quality Street Christmas shortage as Nestle admits supply chain issues
Amy Napier
I can see a lot of companies using this tactic now to make their sales go up more.
C Marie Smart
Roses are better anyway.
Lisa Docherty
Considering there’s already mountains of tubs in supermarkets . . .
Andrew Lough
The worst chocolate in the uk has a shortage – oh no!
Craig Shearer
Lol, so the box will be even smaller this year.
Owen Rafferty
Every year is the same. “Please don’t buy these and put them in the house”, I say. But come New Year the tub(s) are empty and my expanding belly is full.
Nikki Dawe
The toilet roll was back on the news last night; it was turkeys last week. I see a pattern.
Stephen Reilly
We had noticed your boxes and n umber of sweets have become less over the years – nothing new.
Martino Simpson
Hahahahaha, fears? I couldn't give a fig to be honest – eat some fruit instead!