Council tax set to rise - your views online

General view of a council tax bill. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 11, 2013. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Tam Carr

Are the people moaning about an increase in council tax the same people complaining about the reduction in bin collections, potholes, etc? Can't they see that the money to pay for our services comes from the council tax?

Kate Gibson

If it’s to go towards social care I'm all for it but if it's to be put towards the CEC ludicrous cycling without repairing the roads (not just dumping a bit of tarmac at a pothole, only for it to needing done two-three months later) and collecting rubbish they can think again. The council tax is for the benefit of all, not just a niche group!

Kash Ali

I thought Brexit was going to resolve all the issues in this country?

Elaine Logan

So they don’t empty bins as regularly, don’t clean the streets, don’t tend to common areas that are now covered in weeds, drains blocked and not being maintained, people living in houses with mould and damp climbing the walls, roads with potholes, bollards everywhere, trams to nowhere… but we’re going to be paying more for the privilege?

Miles Medboe

Taxes need to rise. Council tax and NI are about the least pregressive ways to go about this, though.

VIP drivers

Sections of the M8 motorway could be shut to commuters during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month

Iain Fisher

Look on the plus side. if Joe Biden goes on a tour of Edinburgh in the "beast", the Spaces for People bollards will all be destroyed. Silver lining, folks.

Stuart Munro

That's shocking! We need some new laws to jail people like that. Blocking up our logistics network and damaging our economy without a care. Bloody hooligans are just out to destroy our way of life.

Stuart Winton

The three biggest leaders in the world choose to stay in Edinburgh rather than Glasgow - says it all really.

Graeme Robertson

Stuff them - COP26 is just a party for freeloaders, and all that yapping will achieve zilch until the likes of China and Russia agree that some action is necessary.

Ian MacLachlan

The only person to benefit will be Putin. The numpties will want to stop gas exploration and production in the North Sea and import it from Russia!

Derek McArthur

I thought they would all have the integrity to be using public transport to help the environment!

Patricia Anderson

A nightmare for Glasgow people.

Elaine Mclennan

I suppose Edinburgh smells of paint again.

Ian Simpson

Whole areas of Moscow are closed when Mr Putin travels to the Kremlin, not a car or comrade within three miles.

Richard Garven

Time the M8 in Glasgow was shut permanently.

Alun Thomas

M8 was shut the other night, after the Genesis concert. Sent via Stirling and Falkirk!

Gary McKenzie

The motorway will be closed anyway once the climate protesters that block the M25 head north for CO26!

Chocolate shortage

Fears of Quality Street Christmas shortage as Nestle admits supply chain issues

Amy Napier

I can see a lot of companies using this tactic now to make their sales go up more.

C Marie Smart

Roses are better anyway.

Lisa Docherty

Considering there’s already mountains of tubs in supermarkets . . .

Andrew Lough

The worst chocolate in the uk has a shortage – oh no!

Craig Shearer

Lol, so the box will be even smaller this year.

Owen Rafferty

Every year is the same. “Please don’t buy these and put them in the house”, I say. But come New Year the tub(s) are empty and my expanding belly is full.

Nikki Dawe

The toilet roll was back on the news last night; it was turkeys last week. I see a pattern.

Stephen Reilly

We had noticed your boxes and n umber of sweets have become less over the years – nothing new.

Martino Simpson