Covid Scotland restrictions listed - your views online

Linda Hawkes
Its not gone away this virus and it will spread again. Then, when hospitals can’t cope again, there is going to be a lot of people seriously ill. There are still people dying from this – the government are just letting us spread it again.
Susan Ingram
This is crazy, the virus hasn’t gone away and while we need to get back to normal and most people are vaccinated, I still think if you have it you should isolate and not irresponsibly pass it around.
Margaret Cummings
Care home disaster all over again. I agree we have to get back to normal. However, anyone with underlying health problems who depend on carers or nurses are left wide open to a virus that could kill them. Only time will tell if this is another bad decision.
Jacqueline Calder
This will come back and bite us big time. How will we know when another variant hits? When it's too late, that's when. More unnecessary deaths. Vaccine protection waning etc. When someone is ill they should definitely isolate and not spread the infection.
Jan Marshall
If people with Covid don't isolate, the virus will spread like wildfire, the hospitals will be overwhelmed and there will be more unnecessary deaths.
Lorraine Blyth
So, if I’ve got mild “symptoms” no test, no isolation. My boss will expect me at work. I work as ancillary staff in an early years setting, this is a disaster waiting to happen.
Lorna Hastie
About time too, we need to build our immune systems back up. I get there's some very vulnerable people out there, but there's also a million different illnesses out there too that can have severe consequences if caught by those vulnerable, but we don't self isolate for all those. I'm one of those that can happily come forward and say I've never had it or been vaccinated or even worn a mask, for health reasons.
Jackie Juckiewicz
So what was the point in all this testing?
Joanne Morrison
So how will you know if you have virus if you don't test?
Mari Anne Stott
Ludicrous after all the hard work to be now told the opposite. It's just gonna get worse with the new rules! Madness, to say the least.
Scott Hardie
Fantastic, let's get on with life again. If you have serious symptoms, just stay off work. If mild then it's just like having the cold three years ago or longer. We just got on with it and went to work anyway. Especially if you don't get sick pay.
Kevin Somerville
Well, things have got to return to normal eventually so this is good.
Jackie Robertson
I will, yes, as regularly as needed as I work in a high school and wear my mask too.
Christine Douglas
Just get on with it now or we never will.
Tom Kerr
People are still dying of this. If your have symptoms, don’t interact with others!
Elizabeth McArthur
Maybe we can start filling in our census forms now we know the panic is over.
Willie Walker KT
So, what are they doing to bring your doctor out of hiding?
Housing project
After ten years in the planning, the first spade will hit the ground next week at Cala Homes’ Builyeon Road development at South Queensferry
John Davis
Probably won't run any extra buses, though.
Graeme Robertson
What about provision for health services eg, dentists, doctors, hospitals etc etc. And make the developers pay for tram extensions to this area and through the likes of Kirkliston.
Joe Hendy
This mad rush to build houses on agriculture land is crazy. If we built hospitals at the same rate it would make more sense!
David Funnell
Roads can't cope as it is, this is just stupid.
Paul Cuthbert
Does the war in Ukraine not tell us we should be keeping farmlands as much as possible, not building on them at every opportunity … once they are gone, they are gone forever!
Lesley Findlay
It would be great if it was council housing.
Edward Stewart
Cities need to stop expanding. If you cannot afford a house in this country, move to another.