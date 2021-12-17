Covid Scotland - your views online

Donald J Makin

Seeing as there's a massive shortage of Later Flow Tests, how do they plan to get 30,000 people to obtain tests? When Trnsmt decided, they asked people way before about LFTs, allowing people to get kits. This has given people only a few weeks notice. There's also the additional issue that if you've had Covid you could fail lfts up to 90 days after diagnosis - so where does that leave these people? Cancel it now, as that's where we're heading.

Alex Monaghan

This year should have been a return to the traditional celebrations aimed at the local population. I do not know how this can be described as safe when it’s absolutely rammed full.

Elizabeth Johnstone

Everyone should just enjoy themselves. Sticking to the government guidance isn’t going to help if we are going to get this strain... we might as well live while we can.

Lorraine Fleming

I’m sure I read that a party of 18 had 16 test positive, despite having had negative LFTs, so I’m expecting 26,000+ to test positive from this. But we shouldn’t see three households any other time! Absolute joke.

Sandy Watson

Having skirted around the crowds at the Christmas Market last night, I wouldn’t hold out much hope for any Edinburgh celebrations being virus-safe.

Deanna Cowan

If they can do this for Hogmanay, why can’t they do it for hospitality? No way people are going to socially distance.

Gary Sibbald

The only people to score are the ones who organise it and the council who get there slice. I pray for two feet of snow to fill in the potholes for a more comfortable drive.

Andy Unsworth

Meetings withmore than three households unsafe. Events funded by Scottish Government bringing thousands together perfectly OK!

Chris Kinsman

LFT’s are proving to be extremely unreliable, so good luck with Hogmanay (sponsored by Omicron).

Nicholas Burns Cumming

Utterly ridiculous! When somebody dies in an ambulance because hospitals are full, I hope the family sues Sturgeon!

Peter Anderson

Money talks, cash is king, especially when Underbelly are involved.

Raymond Rose

Despite being outside, will there be two-metre distancing and compulsory masks, given the expected vast numbers?

Claire Montgomery

I’m expecting an announcement in the new year of a massive hike in Omicron cases.

Dr Toha Abbasi

This year has been so sad, with such a small area of fun rides and shops in the city. Apart from that we must follow government advice and keep ourselves and others protected.

Fiona Lee

Oh well, with 30,000 allowed to gather on the streets of Edinburgh, I think a few close friends in the house is allowed.

Vmc Denholm

I had to do a lateral flow test to get into the Glitterfest at Murrayfield. Just scanned the QR code and said it was negative. Absolute farce!

Blue badge parking

A disabled campaigner has turned down an invitation to a Botanics' Christmas event on principle

Janine Newlands

Very sad, but well done Hugh. I know that I will never be able to to come back to the Botanics ever again as I will not be able to get my mobility scooter out of the back of my car safely anymore. My grandson has autism and with my own disability it was always a very special place for us. But no more.

Frank Mckay

Spaces for People projects have ruined Edinburgh.

Kristine Robinson

It's not the Botanics causing this issue, it's the council.

Philip Taylor

It is a good way of protesting - not turning up. After the Police and Crime Bill passes the next year, it will be the only legal way of protesting available to you.

Lindsey Greig

He’s quite right, it’s dangerous and there’s such a steep camber on the road that getting out on the passenger side is also very difficult, especially if the car is not lined up with the yellow metal plates out there to ‘help’ with getting to the pavement.

Marylee Watters