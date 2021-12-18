Covid Scotland  - your views online

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that failure to act on Omicron puts financial recovery at risk.

Ruby Young

So desperate for independence, but always got her hand out for more money from the British government!

Alf Bissett

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP have allocated £300m of Scottish budget to indyref prep but still ask the UK for more Covid business support. A separate Scotland would be sunk.

Alan Reynolds

No money, but let's renew Trident that will never be used for a Little Britain vanity project. Couldn't make it up. The sooner Scotland becomes a normal independent country the better. Incredible mindset that some are happy with governments we reject dictating our policies.

Paul Davis

Boris, don't you dare give this woman any more. Ask her where the missing billions are.

Paula Docherty

Yes and the money will go into the SNP black hole. Any money should go straight to business, not Sturgeon. That way struggling business will get the funding it needs.

Frances Mckendrick

A Number 10 spokesperson said there is no more money, that's why Johnson kept saying it’s not a lockdown.

Jamie Gordon

Wanting money for people to sit in the hoose, she must think the UK government has a never ending money tree. This woman is a joke, I hope Boris tells her to take a running jump.

Greg O Lone

I think a lot of people are genuinely worried if we get independence, that if the SNP has to ask Boris for funds for the furlough scheme, where is the money going to come from to run the country independently? However, In my opinion there is a lot of people that are only interested in independence at any cost.

Scott Davie

Why is £330m being spent or reserved for Scottish European ambassadors when officially Scotland can't have an embassy? Vanity project, while hospitality starves.

Scott Reid

UK government/taxpayer debt north of £2,200,000,000,000 and counting. Not sure how much more there is in the piggy bank.

David Peacock

How about she finds it by making sacrifices elsewhere among her vote-grabbing pay outs? I’m not saying these pay outs are bad, but when you consider she’s had devolved power over most benefits for six years and done heehaw with that power, you have to consider if she wants certain responsibilities rather than being able to blame others. I fully believe she is more focused on winning the votes of future electorates than helping our vulnerable.

Scott Dall

We only get 60 per cent of our taxes to spend, there is no £300m for Indyref2. Unlike the UK we are not allowed to borrow. So when the devolved nations are out of sync with London on lockdowns we have to wait for it to catch up. In 2020 we asked for the right to borrow and were told UK will provide – we’re waiting. If you don’t like the SNP government the majority of Scotland can vote for someone else. We’re stuck with Boris as we can’t vote him out in Scotland and half of you would prefer to be run by a government you didn’t vote for who don’t have your best interests at heart. What was Boris’ description of us? Verminous race!

Vince Nayar

She just wants money so she can shut pubs, clubs, etc and say we care.

Steven Tait

Surely this hurts her independence,as it shows we can't go it alone financially.

Llockhart Becca

Bojo - lies, bribes, spends 100s of millions on contracts to his pals on false pretences, puts the countries he rules in turmoil, wastes time at start of pandemic. No one bats an eye. FM - puts guidelines in that are deemed necessary to slow down the spread so our broken and mainly privatised healthcare system (looking at you Tories) doesn’t overflow with more cases. She’s deemed the devil. Such a double standard.

Pip Cannon

Delightful seeing a comments section full of more and more people that can see her for what she is. Her and her pack of grievance mongering cronies should do Scotland a huge favour and take a long walk off a short pier.

Danny Stewart

I would rather have Nicola than Boris 100 per cent, every day of the week. Stay safe, get your vacation and let’s beat this!

William Manson