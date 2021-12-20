Covid Scotland - your views online

Frances Mckendrick

What about Christmas markets and new party? The new Covid so-called rules are guidance, not law.

Scott Reid

Some of this makes some sense, but some of it is box-ticking nonsense from politicians that want to be seen to be doing something.

Elizabeth McArthur

As “Sturgeon in panto” goes into full swing.

Bob Gartland

Some people would complain if she didn’t do something and complain when she does.

Dorothy Barrett

Is it not strange that Ms Sturgeon doesn’t want anything to do with England and wants independence, but is shouting out for more help and money from England? Won’t happen if she gets her wish of independence.

Li Cair

What’s wrong with this. We did it before! Come on, let’s just pull together and stay positive, we will get through this.

Nige Gethin Edwards

Sturgeon to star in 2021 version of Oliver "please sir can we have some more".

Tracy Kinghorn

Football off on Sunday then? No, I didnt think so.

Ian Suggitt

And of course there will be Covid inspectors ensuring that masks are worn on buses . . . The whole thing's a joke, dozens not wearing them each trip, you can buy an exempt badge in various shops.

Donald J Makin

How are supermarkets supposed to implement this with all the extra Christmas stock in store and when shops are packed? And who pays? Cost the businesses a packet the last time. I get why it needs done but businesses need support.

Malcy Booden

What’s that going to achieve other than wrecking hospitality businesses? Genuinely think Nicola Sturgeon has some sort of issue against that sector. Where’s the financial support for all the cancellations etc? Shocking especially when most folk are vaccinated - where vaccination was “the way out”. Never ending story, but Covid isn’t going anywhere, so how about we all just look out for each other and get the booster then carry on with life?

Stephen McLeod

Going to undo all your hard work come the Hogmanay street party.

Michely Louise Allan

And what about the football, nightclubs, the Christmas market, oh and the new year street party? How do you socially distance at these? That's right, you just make this up as you go along.

Susan D Murphy

Why are group events etc still allowed - Edinburgh Xmas market etc? What's a single file and reduced numbers in shops going to do when groups can still gather for events?

Paul Clydesdale

The only reason they are all advising and not putting it in law is so they don’t have to pay out. Yet companies are going to suffer because of it as getting no money from the government! Yet again, money before health.

Mandy Zerifex

So is there going to be separate areas for each person at the Mound?

James Harley

Guidance is not law.

Jack Brock

We have had a one way system since the very start and kept it all the way and it works.

Pamela Dickson

Aye, you lot are so right! Let all your grannies just die quietly, while we are oot at our parties.....Freedom!

James Crawley

This stuff has already been in place for months and Douglas Ross’s party is the party of herd immunity, don’t forget.

David Black

What's her "guidance" to CEC regarding the Xmas market and street party? Go ahead, because the SNP-led administration is so incompetent that it needs the money? Sheer greed before public safety.

Paul Mcgregor

Must be social distancing and a one-way system at the street party.

Cup final

Hibs fans told don't go to Hampden for Scottish League Cup final against Celtic if they have a cough

Anne Bleazard

How can Sturgeon let this go ahead when she’s making such a big deal about social distancing? Sick of it all,

Jenny Gilchrist

Should be postponed, shocking. There will be huge surge and I am sure some supporters with symptoms will go.

Giuseppe Riesi