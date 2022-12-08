Cutting Edinburgh road accidents- your views online

The 20mph limit will be extended to more streets as part of the new road safety action plan to cut the number of accidents. Picture: Greg Macvean.

Elizabeth Burns

The reason for so many accidents is probably due to the ridiculous measures that were put into place during Covid. The 20mph speed limit is a joke and if you adhere to it you have someone up your backside practically pushing you off the road.

Louise Wilson

20mph zones are ineffective and frustrating. The majority of drivers ignore the 20 limit, including drivers of taxis, buses and police cars. The city wasted a couple of million implementing this nonsense, and will now waste even more. At a time of expected cuts to essential services, why is this being considered?

Steven Reilly

How about filling the potholes, that would be a good start? Fewer cyclists getting injured and fewer repairs to all our motor vehicles - it's a win, win.

Dougie Halliday

And how many on the Edinburgh bypass I wonder? Accident on it just about every day, mostly down to crazy drivers!

Scott Hale

Fix the roads and correct overly complicated and confusing road layouts across the city. This will make the roads safer for everyone. A simple concept that seems to be beyond the grasp of the council these days.

Martin Salkeld

Improve road safety by repairing the roads so drivers aren't having to drive worrying about damage to their vehicle through potholes.

Sam Allan

Here's a mad idea - fix the roads and maintain them. Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians all having to constantly avoid potholes is not what I'd call safe.

Stuart Young

Been a lot more accident involving bicycles since they put all the strange rubber blocks and plastic poles in the way. It would be primary school material to have to explain that if you take a space then add things to the space there is then less space. If things go slower then there is more in one place at one time.

Stewart Nichol

Should be mandatory for all cars on Edinburgh roads to be fitted with speed limiters.

Jake H Fraser

Make everyone resit their driving test every five years. That would get so many bad motorists off the road – most wouldn't pass the hazard perception test.

Ken Jobling

Could it have anything to do with speeding and thoughtless drivers?

Aileen Rutherford

Get rid of the 20mph zones unless they are in residential areas or in front of schools. Otherwise they just frustrate drivers on main roads!

Geordie Mick

What’s the point, because since they introduced the 20mph limit there are motorists observing the speed limit, then you get impatient drivers who just overtake and speed past them.

Andrew Coltart

What, are they going to make everyone walk around everywhere?

David Lambert

How many of these accidents are people injured on the pavement or on zebra crossings?

Ronald Dingwall

20mph won’t solve the problem, only increase pollution.

Kacey Milne

Pedestrians could get their heads up from their phones and earphones out their ears and look before stepping out.

Euan Slight

Flatten the curve! No one allowed out.

Housing bid

Developers have made a revised bid to demolish two 1980s office blocks in Edinburgh’s New Town to make way for dozens of flats and business space on Dundas Street

Paul Sayers

Just remember the extra traffic in the already congested city roads. Erecting buildings everywhere but I don't see any new roads to cope with the demand in traffic. Best road in Edinburgh soon will be the road out!

Ian MacLachlan

More Soviet-style buildings! Edinburgh used to be known as the Athens of the North, many in the city planning department would prefer if it was known in future as the “Minsk” capital of the west!

Claire Montgomery

That doesn’t exactly fit in with the existing architecture does it? Yet they moan at someone who has a pink front door.

Sam Crawford

What about some kind of rent control scheme/stabilisation like in New York? Keep rent prices to a reasonable level.

Johnny Negiarc

The council don't seem to understand the concept of needing social housing.

